LAPD Pacific Boosters’ West LA Summer Carnival Takes Place This Weekend

The LAPD Pacific Area Boosters are inviting the community to a weekend of rides, games, and family fun at their annual Summer Carnival, set to take place July 25–27 along Culver Boulevard between Centinela Avenue and Inglewood Boulevard.

The event kicks off Friday from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m., continues Saturday from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m., and wraps up Sunday from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m., according to organizers and promotional materials.

Held at 12312 Culver Blvd., the carnival will feature amusement rides for all ages, arcade-style games, and traditional fair food. Organizers describe the weekend as a family-friendly celebration and a community-building opportunity that also makes for a fun date night.

“This is a fantastic way to support your local community and have a blast at the same time,” LAPD Pacific Boosters said in a statement on the event flyer.

Presale ticket packages are available, offering 10 ride tickets for $30 — with one ticket required per ride. On-site ticketing will also be available, with 24 tickets selling for $20. Each ride takes between four to seven on-site tickets, according to event details.

Admission is open to the public.