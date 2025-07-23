CineMalibu Returns with Free Outdoor Movie Nights at Malibu Bluffs Park

Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and low-back chairs, with seating available on a first-come, first-served basis

CineMalibu, a beloved summer tradition since 2005, will kick off its free outdoor movie nights on Saturday, July 26, at Malibu Bluffs Park, with a screening of Shrek

The screenings, beginning at sunset with pre-movie activities starting an hour earlier, aim to unite residents and visitors of all ages in a community celebration.

This year’s event will feature food vendors D’Amore’s Pizza Truck and Bug and Bear’s Cannoli, adding to the family-friendly atmosphere. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and low-back chairs, with seating available on a first-come, first-served basis. Alcohol is prohibited, and dogs must be kept on leashes and under control, officials noted.

Now in its 20th year, CineMalibu offers a nostalgic outdoor cinema experience, fostering community spirit along the coast. The series continues a tradition of accessible entertainment, with plans for additional screenings to be announced.