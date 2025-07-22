July 22, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Mayor Bass, Veterans Demand Troop Withdrawal as Marines Exit City

Photo: YouTube

Bass, alongside California State Senator and Marine Corps veteran Caroline Menjivar, condemned the deployment as “unnecessary, unprecedented, and unconstitutional.”

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass joined veterans and community leaders Monday to demand the immediate withdrawal of U.S. Marines from the city, a call that gained momentum with reports later in the day that the Pentagon would pull the troops, marking a victory for local advocates.

Speaking at a press conference at the Veteran Resource Center at Los Angeles Mission College in Sylmar, Bass, alongside California State Senator and Marine Corps veteran Caroline Menjivar, condemned the deployment as “unnecessary, unprecedented, and unconstitutional.” 

“This is a win for Los Angeles and for those serving in uniform,” Bass said in a statement. “We stood with veterans, families of active-duty officers, and business leaders to show the impact of this assault on our city. We took the administration to court and won, and today’s news continues that momentum.”

“I stood in solidarity with my Marine brothers and sisters, demanding we end this charade of a deployment,” Menjivar said. “Withdrawing the Marines is the only way to honor their service and restore the trust our armed forces have earned.”

The Pentagon’s decision to withdraw the Marines, reported Monday, follows legal challenges from the city and growing public pressure.

News, Video

(Video) Where great minds grow at The Willows Community School

July 22, 2025

July 22, 2025
July 22, 2025

The Willows, a DK-8 co-educational school, enrolls 474 students from 57+ zip codes annually. As a balanced, progressive educational leader, experiential learning,...

Photo: Google Street View
Hard, News

Investigators Probe Marina del Rey Site in Deadly LA Sheriff’s Facility Explosion

July 22, 2025

July 22, 2025
July 22, 2025

The explosion, which occurred Friday morning at the training academy, claimed the lives of Detectives Joshua Kelley-Eklund, Victor Lemus, and...

Photo: Left to right, Dr. Yifang Zhu, Dr. Yuan Yao (partly hidden); Dr. Qiao Yu (center); and Mr. Brad Shimada install an air quality sensor station at the PS1 School in Santa Monica
News

UCLA Team Installs Air Quality Network in West LA

July 22, 2025

July 22, 2025
July 22, 2025

The project spans from Topanga State Park through Pacific Palisades, Brentwood, and Santa Monica, addressing pollution risks from the blaze...

Photo: Culver City Official
Hard, News

Culver City Votes to Install Digital Kiosks on Sidewalks

July 21, 2025

July 21, 2025
July 21, 2025

Projected revenues could range from $750,000 to $1.3 million annually for Phase I, with totals potentially reaching $53 million over...

Photo: Getty
Hard, News

What We Know So Far About the Santa Monica-Linked Explosion That Killed Three Deputies

July 20, 2025

July 20, 2025
July 20, 2025

The probe traces back to Thursday, when residents of an apartment complex on the 800 block of Bay Street in...

Photo: Los Angeles County Regional Park and Open Space District
News, Real Estate

County Offers $58M in Parks Grants, Hosts Info Session Wednesday

July 20, 2025

July 20, 2025
July 20, 2025

The grants aim to enhance park equity, access, and environmental benefits, with awards ranging from $100,000 to $4 million The...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

(Photos) See Inside This $60M Holmby Hills Mansion Inspired by a Madrid Museum

July 20, 2025

July 20, 2025
July 20, 2025

Soaring 30-foot ceilings, adorned with 400-year-old Moorish columns and 16th-17th century Florentine carvings, greet visitors Nestled on the prestigious 133...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Nine-Unit Apartment Complex in Palms Hits Market for Nearly $3M

July 20, 2025

July 20, 2025
July 20, 2025

The property, zoned LAR3, presents a potential value-add opportunity for investors, though specific details are outlined in the offering memorandum...

Photo: Google Earth
News, upbeat

Punk Rock Tribute Night Set for The Venice West

July 18, 2025

July 18, 2025
July 18, 2025

The lineup includes Doyle Rules honoring The Misfits, Kill the Poor paying tribute to Dead Kennedys, and Rockaways performing Ramones...

Photo: Santa Monica College
News, upbeat

Santa Monica College to Perform “Seussical (Theatre for Young Audiences)”

July 18, 2025

July 18, 2025
July 18, 2025

The 75-minute family-friendly musical, set in the Jungle of Nool, follows Horton the elephant as he protects a speck of...

Photo: Kilograph
Hard, News

California Sues Trump Administration Over High-Speed Rail Funding Cut

July 18, 2025

July 18, 2025
July 18, 2025

Newsom described the move as a “heartless attack on the Central Valley,” threatening jobs and livelihoods Governor Gavin Newsom announced...

Photo: Getty Museum
News, upbeat

Former Hammer Museum Director Receives Getty Prize, Awards $500,000 to NPR

July 18, 2025

July 18, 2025
July 18, 2025

Philbin’s tenure at the Hammer saw the launch of the Hammer Projects series and the Made in L.A. biennial, alongside...

Photo: Salt & Straw
Dining, News

Salt & Straw Celebrates Ice Cream Week with Strawberry Shortcake Waffle Cone Through the Weekend

July 18, 2025

July 18, 2025
July 18, 2025

The item launched nationwide, available with any ice cream flavor or as an exclusive sundae featuring Strawberry Honey Balsamic ice...
Hard, News

LAX Metro Transit Center Boosts K Line Ridership, Overall Metro Sees Slight Decline

July 18, 2025

July 18, 2025
July 18, 2025

The station completes the K Line, allowing continuous service from Expo/Crenshaw Station to Redondo Beach and enhancing regional connectivity through...

Photo: Office of Congressman Brad Sherman
Hard, News

Congressman Secures $14.5M for Westside, San Fernando Valley Projects

July 18, 2025

July 18, 2025
July 18, 2025

The initiatives address wildfire mitigation, public safety, housing, and community services Congressman Brad Sherman (D-Sherman Oaks) announced that a key...

