Investigators Probe Marina del Rey Site in Deadly LA Sheriff’s Facility Explosion

Investigators probing the deadly explosion at the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Biscailuz Center Training Academy in East Los Angeles, which killed three deputies, executed a search warrant Monday at a Marina del Rey address as they pursue leads on the origin of the explosive devices linked to the blast, according to NBC 4.

The search at a residence in the 13900 block of Marquesas Way involved sheriff’s homicide investigators, the Los Angeles Police Department, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Sources familiar with the investigation told NBC Los Angeles that the Marina del Rey address is connected to an individual previously residing at a Santa Monica apartment searched last week.

On Friday, a search warrant executed at a condo complex on the 800 block of Bay Street in Santa Monica led to the recovery of explosive materials, including grenades, after residents were evacuated Thursday due to a homeowners association alert about a possible explosive device in a garage.

The explosion, which occurred Friday morning at the training academy, claimed the lives of Detectives Joshua Kelley-Eklund, Victor Lemus, and William Osborn, members of the elite Arson Explosives Detail with a combined 74 years of service.

The deputies had responded Thursday to the Santa Monica complex, seizing what appeared to be explosive devices, including two inert hand grenades, found in a storage unit. It remains unclear if those devices directly caused the blast.