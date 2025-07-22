CicLAvia to Open 6.75 Miles of Car-Free Streets from Culver City to Venice

The event features four hubs: Arts District on Washington Blvd., Downtown Culver City near the Culver Hotel, Mar Vista on Venice Blvd, and Venice Beach at Windward Circle

CicLAvia will transform 6.75 miles of streets into a car-free zone on Sunday, August 17, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., connecting Culver City, Mar Vista, and Venice for its 61st open streets event, according to a recent announcement. The nonprofit, celebrating nearly 15 years of reimagining urban spaces, invites all ages and abilities to walk, jog, bike, skate, or spectate.

The event features four hubs—Arts District on Washington Blvd., Downtown Culver City near the Culver Hotel, Mar Vista on Venice Blvd, and Venice Beach at Windward Circle—offering family activities, restrooms, water stations, bike repair, and free pedicab rides. A Pit Stop on Washington Place will provide additional support. Known as the “Heart of Screenland,” Culver City boasts a rich film history and vibrant dining scene, while Mar Vista offers a walkable, family-friendly vibe, and Venice shines with its bohemian boardwalk and Abbot Kinney Boulevard, organizers noted.

CicLAvia Executive Director Romel Pascual said, “We’re excited to continue our partnership with Culver City, as CicLAvia travels through Downtown Culver to Venice Beach. You will see and experience… the bike and pedestrian safety measures that have transformed the area in recent years.”

Inspired by Bogotá’s ciclovía, the event promotes sustainable transport and community connection, allowing only people-powered vehicles like pedal-assist e-bikes and wheelchairs, with restrictions on motorized devices.

Since 2010, CicLAvia has engaged nearly two million participants across Los Angeles, with 2025 events continuing on September 14, October 12, and November 23. As of 12:50 PM PDT on Tuesday, July 22, 2025, the public is encouraged to explore the route safely, with more details at ciclavia.org.