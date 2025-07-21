Culver City Votes to Install Digital Kiosks on Sidewalks

Projected revenues could range from $750,000 to $1.3 million annually for Phase I, with totals potentially reaching $53 million over 20 years if expanded

The Culver City City Council on July 14 approved a plan to install 15 interactive digital kiosks along sidewalks and public rights-of-way, aiming to provide residents with information on meetings, events, transportation, local businesses, tourism, wayfinding, and emergency updates. The initiative, set for a 20-year Phase I deployment with an option for 15 more kiosks, will also feature commercial advertising, with revenues split between the city and Ike Smart City, the selected provider.

The decision followed a year-long process, including a July 2024 request for proposals and negotiations with Ike Smart City, chosen in October 2024. The kiosks will offer free advertising space worth $500,000 annually for local businesses and nonprofits, per the agreement. Ike will maintain the units daily, responding to issues within 24 hours, and provide a $500,000 bonus once the first kiosk is operational, with potential increases for a second phase.

Council members may approve a final siting plan after community input, with locations subject to denial if they pose safety or aesthetic concerns. Advertising will exclude political content, adult material, and discriminatory messages.

