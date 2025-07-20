(Photos) See Inside This $60M Holmby Hills Mansion Inspired by a Madrid Museum

Soaring 30-foot ceilings, adorned with 400-year-old Moorish columns and 16th-17th century Florentine carvings, greet visitors

Nestled on the prestigious 133 S Mapleton Dr. in Holmby Hills, this $59.9 million estate is a work of art inspired by Madrid’s Reina Sofia museum. Built by a renowned art collector over a decade, the 26,522-square-foot property, listed by Carl Gambino of Compass, blends museum-quality design with personal sanctuary.

Soaring 30-foot ceilings, adorned with 400-year-old Moorish columns and 16th-17th century Florentine carvings, greet visitors, while an Art Deco library—hailed as “The Finest Room in LA”—anchors the space. Bathed in natural light, the home’s 9 bedrooms and 14 bathrooms flow seamlessly across its 48,074-square-foot lot, merging expansive galleries with intimate retreats.

This gated compound, zoned LARE40, boasts a three-story guesthouse with a stunning cinema, an entertainment complex, an outdoor ballroom, and underground parking.