July 21, 2025

Nine-Unit Apartment Complex in Palms Hits Market for Nearly $3M

Photo: MLS.com

The property, zoned LAR3, presents a potential value-add opportunity for investors, though specific details are outlined in the offering memorandum

A nine-unit apartment building at 3720 Midvale Ave. in the Palms neighborhood is on the market for $2.84 million, according to listing details. The property, spanning 7,229 square feet on a 7,991-square-foot lot, features five one-bedroom units and four two-bedroom townhomes, all currently occupied with no vacancies.

Located west of Overland Avenue and south of Palms Boulevard, the complex sits half a block north of Venice Boulevard, offering residents easy access to the I-10 Freeway and proximity to Beverly Hills, Century City, Marina Del Rey, Santa Monica, and Venice. The area’s appeal is bolstered by nearby employment hubs, with major tech firms like Google, Apple, Tesla, and Amazon leasing space in the vicinity.

Recent renovations include a new roof, with some units upgraded with new water heaters, electrical systems, luxury flooring, stainless steel appliances, in-unit washers/dryers, and large private patios. The townhome units, complete with private yards, command higher rents due to increased demand. The property, zoned LAR3, presents a potential value-add opportunity for investors, though specific details are outlined in the offering memorandum.

The listing, handled by Sean Rosenzweig of Marcus & Millichap, cautions against disturbing tenants, directing interested parties to contact the listing team for viewing instructions. Public records list the property assessed at $393 per square foot.

