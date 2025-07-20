County Offers $58M in Parks Grants, Hosts Info Session Wednesday

The grants aim to enhance park equity, access, and environmental benefits, with awards ranging from $100,000 to $4 million

The Los Angeles County Regional Park and Open Space District (RPOSD) is providing $58 million in grants for parks projects, the largest amount in its history, with an information session scheduled for Wednesday, July 23 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. PDT.

The online event will detail funding opportunities, application processes, and deadlines, encouraging applicants to review guidelines beforehand at https://rposd.lacounty.gov.

The 2025 Competitive Grant Programs, funded by Measure A, support planning, design, and shovel-ready development projects across three categories: Planning & Design ($18 million), Natural Lands and Water Conservation ($9 million), and Regional Recreation and Trails ($9 million).

The grants aim to enhance park equity, access, and environmental benefits, with awards ranging from $100,000 to $4 million depending on project type. No matching funds are required, though leveraging other funding is encouraged.

The session will feature speakers Mark Glassock, Assistant District Administrator, Agie Jordan, Grants Manager, and Malaisha Hughes, Grants Assistant Manager. Applications open August 1 via the Grants Management System, with a deadline of October 30, 2025, at 10 a.m. PDT. Awards are expected by March 2026.

For more details or assistance, contact info@rposd.lacounty.gov.