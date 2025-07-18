July 19, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Santa Monica College to Perform “Seussical (Theatre for Young Audiences)”

Photo: Santa Monica College

The 75-minute family-friendly musical, set in the Jungle of Nool, follows Horton the elephant as he protects a speck of dust containing the Whos

The Santa Monica College Theatre Arts Department will present Seussical TYA (Theatre for Young Audiences) from July 25 to August 3 at the Theatre Arts Main Stage on the SMC Main Campus, 1900 Pico Blvd.. 

The 75-minute family-friendly musical, set in the Jungle of Nool, follows Horton the elephant as he protects a speck of dust containing the Whos, including Jojo, a child sent to military school for his imaginative “thinks.” Horton also cares for an egg abandoned by the irresponsible Mayzie La Bird, facing ridicule, danger, and a trial, with support from Gertrude McFuzz. The story highlights themes of friendship, loyalty, family, and community triumphing over adversity.

Featuring music by Stephen Flaherty, lyrics by Lynn Ahrens, and a book by Ahrens and Flaherty, the production is co-conceived by Ahrens, Flaherty, and Eric Idle, based on Dr. Seuss’ works. 

Performances are scheduled for 7 p.m. on Friday, July 25 and August 1, and Saturday, July 26 and August 2, with matinees at 1 p.m. on Sunday, July 27 and August 3. 

Advance tickets, priced from $22 to $25 ($18 for SMC students and staff) plus a service charge, are available online at smc.edu/tickets or by calling 310-434-4165 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Weekend tickets at the Events Box Office will cost $3 more.

