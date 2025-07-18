Congressman Secures $14.5M for Westside, San Fernando Valley Projects

The initiatives address wildfire mitigation, public safety, housing, and community services

Congressman Brad Sherman (D-Sherman Oaks) announced that a key Congressional panel has approved his request for $14.5 million in federal funding for 15 community projects across the San Fernando Valley and Westside of Los Angeles. The projects, part of the Fiscal Year 2026 appropriations process, were advanced by two subcommittees of the House Committee on Appropriations and now await a vote by the full committee and the House of Representatives.

The funding, which requires full-year spending bills to avoid a Continuing Resolution, must also pass the Senate to become law.

Housing initiatives include $850,000 for modular homes at the West Los Angeles VA for veterans and $850,000 for affordable senior housing at Grancell Village in Reseda. Public safety projects include $1.03 million for a West Los Angeles LAPD Real Time Crime Center to reduce burglaries and $250,000 for tunnel lighting upgrades on Malibu Canyon and Kanan Dume roads.

Other projects include $1.2 million to upgrade equipment at the Labor Community Services Food Bank. The Jewish Federation of Greater Los Angeles will receive $1.03 million to bolster security at Jewish schools, synagogues, and organizations. Additionally, $1.03 million will fund wildfire mitigation and habitat restoration in the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area.

Further allocations support community and environmental efforts, such as $850,000 for Sepulveda Basin pedestrian pathways for car-free access to LA28 Olympic venues.