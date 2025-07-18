City Launches Free RAMP Webinar for Small Businesses

The online event aims to help small businesses tap into procurement opportunities across Southern California through the RAMP platform

The City of Los Angeles will host a free monthly webinar, Navigating RAMP: L.A. City Regional Alliance Marketplace for Procurement, on Wednesday, July 23, from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM PDT, officials announced.

The online event aims to help small businesses tap into procurement opportunities across Southern California through the RAMP platform, a one-stop hub designed to simplify the process.

The webinar will cover registering and creating a business profile, searching and filtering for matching opportunities, applying for certification recognition, and accessing support resources. Participants are encouraged to review FAQs at https://bit.ly/3DdSElC prior to the session.

RAMP, managed by the city’s Board of Public Works, seeks to enhance marketability and connect businesses with regional opportunities. For more information or to register, visit https://www.rampla.org/s/. Contact Commissioner Ahid Khorsand at the Board of Public Works, 200 North Spring Street, Room 361, Los Angeles, CA 90012, or call 213-978-0253 for inquiries.