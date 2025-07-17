Tesla Seen Nearly Crashing into West LA Home After Collision

Footage depicted a blue Prius on the road with significant front-end damage

A crash involving injuries was reported around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 16, in the 2200 block of Midvale Ave, according to posts on the Citizen app.

Video footage shared on the app depicted a blue Toyota Prius on the road with significant front-end damage and a blue Tesla sedan that had veered onto the front lawn of a home, slightly brushing against it with minor damage to its front left side.

A user commenting on the incident stated, “Tesla next to house was driving straight eastbound on Olympic, blue car in street was turning left,” suggesting a possible collision scenario.