Culver City Event Fights for Fair Contract for Gym Workers

Touchstone Workers United, the union representing climbing gym and fitness workers, will host a summer rally dubbed “Unite at CampCrag!” on Saturday, July 19, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Washington/Fairfax Park and Ride Lot, located at 2541 S Genesee Ave.

The event, aimed at advocating for a fair contract, will feature a variety of summer camp activities, including shopping, food, prizes, guest speakers, and more.

The rally will kick off with picketing at the gym across the street from the rally location at approximately 4:30 p.m., followed by a solidarity night market.

The market will showcase art vendors and include participation from other unions such as flight attendants, IATSE, and Starbucks.

“Have fun and support your local Touchstone staff,” the event flyer encourages, highlighting a festive atmosphere with climbing-themed decorations and beach vibes.