Input Sought for Culver City Tourism Brand Ahead of Olympics

The City of Culver City is launching a public initiative to develop a tourism brand, inviting residents to share ideas at a meeting scheduled for Wednesday at 6:30 p.m., city officials said.

The event, part of the Visit Culver City program, will take place in the Patacchia Room on the first floor of City Hall at 9770 Culver Boulevard.

The effort aims to highlight the city’s culinary, creative, and experiential attractions as it prepares for the 2028 Olympics and beyond.

Light refreshments will be provided, and attendees are encouraged to bring their insights. Those unable to attend can submit ideas via email to Economic Development Director Elaine Warner at elaine.warner@culvercity.org or by calling (310) 253-5777.