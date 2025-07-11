July 12, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Input Sought for Culver City Tourism Brand Ahead of Olympics

Photo: City of Culver City

The effort aims to highlight the city’s culinary, creative, and experiential attractions as it prepares

The City of Culver City is launching a public initiative to develop a tourism brand, inviting residents to share ideas at a meeting scheduled for Wednesday at 6:30 p.m., city officials said. 

The event, part of the Visit Culver City program, will take place in the Patacchia Room on the first floor of City Hall at 9770 Culver Boulevard.

The effort aims to highlight the city’s culinary, creative, and experiential attractions as it prepares for the 2028 Olympics and beyond. 

Light refreshments will be provided, and attendees are encouraged to bring their insights. Those unable to attend can submit ideas via email to Economic Development Director Elaine Warner at elaine.warner@culvercity.org or by calling (310) 253-5777.

in News, upbeat
Related Posts
Photo: Getty
News, upbeat

Weekly Yoga Sessions Offered at Venice Branch Library

July 12, 2025

Read more
July 12, 2025

Open to all skill levels, the sessions aim to guide attendees in balancing body, mind, and spirit The Venice Branch...
Hard, News

County Supervisors Move to Preserve Measure J Amid Charter Error

July 12, 2025

Read more
July 12, 2025

Measure J mandates that at least 10% of the county’s locally generated, unrestricted funds be allocated to community investments like...
Hard, News

Sen. Ben Allen Highlights Challenges, Economic Gains for LA28 Olympics

July 12, 2025

Read more
July 12, 2025

The remarks came during the first informational hearing of the Senate’s Special Committee on International Sporting Events State Sen. Ben...

Photo: Downtown Santa Monica Inc.
Hard, News

Downtown Santa Monica CEO Andrew Thomas to Step Down

July 12, 2025

Read more
July 12, 2025

Thomas, who rejoined DTSM, Inc. in 2022, oversaw the introduction of a private security program, expanded homeless outreach, and boosted...

Photo: Office of Mayor Karen Bass
Hard, News

Mayor Bass Issues Directive to Protect Immigrant Communities

July 12, 2025

Read more
July 12, 2025

The order expands access to city resources for affected families and requests records from ICE, including details on arrests Mayor...

Photo: City of Culver City
Hard, News

Culver City Joins Legal Fight Against Federal Immigration Raids

July 11, 2025

Read more
July 11, 2025

The legal action seeks to intervene in the class-action lawsuit Perdomo v. Noem, which alleges federal agencies have conducted unlawful...
News, Video

(Video) Summer Camp at School of Rock Venice Turns Kids Into Rockstars

July 11, 2025

Read more
July 11, 2025

To Sign Up Now, Go To Schoolofrock.com Summer Camp at School of Rock Venice Turns Kids Into Rockstars. To Sign...

Photo: LA Louver
News, upbeat

L.A. Louver Marks David Hockney’s 88th with Exhibit

July 11, 2025

Read more
July 11, 2025

Hockney, a British artist born in 1937, gained fame with the British Pop Art movement and later became known for...

Photo: LAPD
Hard, News

Suspect Arrested in Shoe Retail Theft Spree Across LA County

July 10, 2025

Read more
July 10, 2025

During the search, police recovered two firearms and a significant quantity of merchandise The Los Angeles Police Department’s Organized Retail...

Photo: City of Culver City
Hard, News

Culver City Seeks Public Input on New Environmental Restrictions

July 10, 2025

Read more
July 10, 2025

Opinions on balloons and astroturf were mixed, with environmental concerns clashing with cultural or practical preferences The Culver City Council...
News, upbeat

Father-Daughter Authors to Host Book Signing to Aid Fire-Affected Women

July 10, 2025

Read more
July 10, 2025

Ten percent of proceeds from book and art sales will benefit the Pacific Palisades Rebuilding Fund, a nonprofit initiative created...

Photo: Facebook: @Culver City Police Department
Hard, News

Culver City Police Locate Missing 75-Year-Old Woman

July 9, 2025

Read more
July 9, 2025

The Department expressed gratitude to the community, media, and law enforcement partners for their assistance The Culver City Police Department...
Hard, News

Metro Reports Crime Drop, Higher Rider Satisfaction, and Progress on Major Projects

July 9, 2025

Read more
July 9, 2025

The Authority said the drop in violent incidents—down to the lowest level since May 2019—coincided with more uniformed personnel and...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Pandemic Fraud Crackdown: Inglewood Woman Accused of Using Stolen IDs in $1.3M Scam

July 8, 2025

Read more
July 8, 2025

Authorities Say Fake Claims Used Names of Prisoners and Out-of-State Residents Selena Stewart was arrested and arraigned Wednesday on a...

Photo: YouTube
News

Unmasking ICE: Senators Push for Visible IDs After Secretive LA Immigration Raids

July 8, 2025

Read more
July 8, 2025

Bill Requires Federal Agents to Display Visible Identification During Raids U.S. Senators Alex Padilla (D-Calif.) and Cory Booker (D-N.J.) on...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR