Culver City Joins Legal Fight Against Federal Immigration Raids

The City of Culver City announced this past week it will join Los Angeles and other regional cities in a legal challenge against what officials call unconstitutional federal immigration raids, city officials said. The move comes as part of a broader effort led by Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and City Attorney Hydee Feldstein Soto.

Culver City Mayor Dan O’Brien issued a statement condemning the raids as damaging to the community and fracturing immigrant families. “I’m grateful Culver City can stand with you all,” O’Brien said, thanking Bass and Soto for initiating the action.

Vice Mayor Freddy Puza, who attended in O’Brien’s place, echoed the sentiment, calling the raids “inhumane” and aimed at instilling fear rather than ensuring safety. “Every city, large or small, has a responsibility to defend its people,” Puza said, noting Culver City’s role in the coalition.

The legal action seeks to intervene in the class-action lawsuit Perdomo v. Noem, which alleges federal agencies like U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and U.S. Customs and Border Protection have conducted unlawful raids, targeting individuals based on race and ethnicity and denying due process. Bass described the raids as a test of federal overreach, while Soto criticized the deployment of armed, often unidentified agents in communities.