Father-Daughter Authors to Host Book Signing to Aid Fire-Affected Women

Ten percent of proceeds from book and art sales will benefit the Pacific Palisades Rebuilding Fund, a nonprofit initiative created by Cali Gilbert through her organization, Tower 15 Productions

Local author and filmmaker Cali Gilbert and her father, Joe Gilbert, will host a book signing and fundraiser on Saturday, July 19 at Mystic Journey Bookstore in Santa Monica to support women entrepreneurs impacted by the January Pacific Palisades fires.

The event, set for 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at 2923 Main Street, is open to the public. Attendees can meet the authors, purchase signed copies of their books, and view original artwork. Ten percent of proceeds from book and art sales will benefit the Pacific Palisades Rebuilding Fund, a nonprofit initiative created by Cali Gilbert through her organization, Tower 15 Productions, to aid women who lost homes and businesses in the fires.

Cali Gilbert’s latest book, A Second Chance with Dad, is a memoir exploring her role as a full-time caregiver for her 83-year-old father after her mother’s death. The book delves into themes of healing, forgiveness, and late-life bonding. Joe Gilbert, a Vietnam War veteran and artist, will sign copies of his memoir, The Nine Lives of Joe, which recounts his experiences as a soldier, artist, and storyteller. Cali’s children’s book, Siri’s Seaside Adventure, will also be available.

“This is more than a book signing,” Cali Gilbert said in a release. “It’s a celebration of resilience—through story, through art, and through community. We wanted to use this special moment to give back to the women in our neighborhood who lost so much earlier this year.”

For more information, contact Cali Gilbert at Tower15Productions@gmail.com.

