July 11, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Culver City Seeks Public Input on New Environmental Restrictions

Photo: City of Culver City

Photo: City of Culver City

The Culver City Council has scheduled a public meeting for Monday to gather feedback on proposed restrictions targeting five commonly used items, officials announced Thursday. 

The meeting, set for July 14 will take place at City Hall’s Council Chambers, 9770 Culver Blvd, with online access via Webex, though specific codes and passwords are yet to be determined.

The Sustainability Subcommittee is recommending bans on balloons in public spaces, including their release citywide, with requirements for tethers and support for affected businesses. Other proposals include expanding the existing ban on single-use plastic beverage bottles at city facilities and events, adding a fee on these bottles to fund climate initiatives, prohibiting artificial turf sales and use, banning plastic carry-out bags, and restricting outdoor smoking to designated zones with disposal receptacles.

The recommendations stem from research and surveys conducted between August and September 2024, involving 1,068 participants—905 residents and 163 business owners or representatives. Resident feedback showed 93% currently buy single-use plastic bottles, with nearly half threatening to shop elsewhere if banned, while 87% still receive plastic bags but support a citywide shift. 

Opinions on balloons and astroturf were mixed, with environmental concerns clashing with cultural or practical preferences. Businesses raised concerns about costs and customer loss but showed openness to change with support.

Those unable to attend can email feedback to public.comment@culvercity.org.

