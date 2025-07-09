July 10, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Metro Reports Crime Drop, Higher Rider Satisfaction, and Progress on Major Projects

The Authority said the drop in violent incidents—down to the lowest level since May 2019—coincided with more uniformed personnel and partnerships to address homelessness, mental health issues, and drug use

Violent crime on Los Angeles Metro dropped nearly 29% in May 2025 compared to the same month a year earlier, transit officials said Tuesday during the agency’s annual “State of the Agency” event, citing efforts to increase visible security and address social service needs across the system.

The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority said the drop in violent incidents—down to the lowest level since May 2019—coincided with more uniformed personnel and partnerships with city and county agencies to address homelessness, mental health issues, and drug use.

Metro officials also reported a 66% decline in operator assaults in the first quarter of 2025, following the completion of a fleetwide retrofit of bus operator barriers in December 2024. The agency became the first in the country to complete such an installation across its entire active fleet.

The updates come as Metro rolls into its 2026 fiscal year under new board leadership. Fernando Dutra, a Whittier city council member, assumed the role of board chair from L.A. County Supervisor Janice Hahn. Metro CEO Stephanie Wiggins joined both officials in outlining key goals and performance metrics.

Among the new fiscal year’s priorities are extensions of major rail lines, including the A Line to Pomona and the first completed phase of the D Line subway extension. Other projects underway include improvements to the G Line, the Southeast Gateway Line, and express lane expansions on the I-105 freeway.

Customer satisfaction has also improved, according to a February 2025 rider survey. Eighty-seven percent of respondents reported being “satisfied” or “very satisfied” with Metro service, and 53% said they had noticed improvements over the past year—primarily in service quality and safety.

In the past year, Metro opened several new transportation hubs, including the LAX/Metro Transit Center, which links two rail lines and 14 bus routes to Los Angeles International Airport. It also launched the 5.5-mile Rail-to-Rail pedestrian and bike corridor in South L.A., and released a draft environmental report for the Sepulveda Transit Corridor, a proposed high-capacity transit line connecting the Valley and the Westside.

Federal funding is also playing a role in Metro’s expansion. The agency secured an $893 million grant for the East San Fernando Valley Light Rail project and continues to push forward on environmental reviews and planning for future corridors.

“As we prepare for global events like the 2026 World Cup and 2028 Olympics, we’re using these moments to secure long-term improvements to LA’s infrastructure,” Wiggins said in a statement.

In addition to construction, Metro plans to roll out new open-gangway subway trains, upgrade mobile payment systems, and launch a consolidated app for riders over the next fiscal year.

in Hard, News
Related Posts
News, upbeat

Father-Daughter Authors to Host Book Signing to Aid Fire-Affected Women

July 10, 2025

Read more
July 10, 2025

Ten percent of proceeds from book and art sales will benefit the Pacific Palisades Rebuilding Fund, a nonprofit initiative created...

Photo: Facebook: @Culver City Police Department
Hard, News

Culver City Police Locate Missing 75-Year-Old Woman

July 9, 2025

Read more
July 9, 2025

The Department expressed gratitude to the community, media, and law enforcement partners for their assistance The Culver City Police Department...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Pandemic Fraud Crackdown: Inglewood Woman Accused of Using Stolen IDs in $1.3M Scam

July 8, 2025

Read more
July 8, 2025

Authorities Say Fake Claims Used Names of Prisoners and Out-of-State Residents Selena Stewart was arrested and arraigned Wednesday on a...

Photo: YouTube
News

Unmasking ICE: Senators Push for Visible IDs After Secretive LA Immigration Raids

July 8, 2025

Read more
July 8, 2025

Bill Requires Federal Agents to Display Visible Identification During Raids U.S. Senators Alex Padilla (D-Calif.) and Cory Booker (D-N.J.) on...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Bacio di Latte’s Beverly Hills Gelateria Debut Blends Italian Tradition with California Cool

July 8, 2025

Read more
July 8, 2025

Gelateria Features In-House Gelato, Espresso Drinks, and Decadent Signature Flavors Bacio di Latte has officially opened its latest U.S. flagship...

Photo: Official
News

Housing for Health Chief Appointed to Lead Unified Homeless Services Department

July 8, 2025

Read more
July 8, 2025

Veteran Housing Advocate to Oversee Streamlined LA County Services The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday confirmed the...
News

Brentwood Feels Impact as Feds Slash Office Leases Across Los Angeles

July 8, 2025

Read more
July 8, 2025

New Tracker Reveals Over 70,000 Square Feet Cut in 2025 Alone Los Angeles County’s office market is experiencing a fresh...

Photo: Instagram
News, Real Estate

One Last Bite: La Novia Bids Farewell with Final Pop-Up at Cardinale du Vin

July 8, 2025

Read more
July 8, 2025

Inventive Latin-Asian Pop-up Serves Seasonal Small Plates for One-Night-Only La Novia, the pop-up kitchen known for its inventive Latin-Asian flavors,...
News

Shore Hotel: A Local Destination for Summer Fun

July 8, 2025

Read more
July 8, 2025

Bring on all things summer. Walking or biking along Santa Monica Pier, you might find yourself taking a pause at...

Photo: Official
News, Real Estate

Governor Newsom Unveils Fast-Track Rebuilding Plan on Six-Month Anniversary of Palisades Fire

July 7, 2025

Read more
July 7, 2025

State Clears Over 5.5 Billion Pounds of Debris From Fires Ahead of Schedule Marking six months since the devastating Eaton...
News

Soprano Golda Zahra Returns to BroadStage For a One-Night-Only Musical Celebration

July 7, 2025

Read more
July 7, 2025

Hailed as “the rising star of the opera world” by The Hollywood Times, internationally acclaimed soprano Golda Zahra makes her much-anticipated return to BroadStage in...

Photo: Official
News

 CicLAvia to Transform Westside Streets for Car-Free Day in August

July 7, 2025

Read more
July 7, 2025

Culver City, Mar Vista, and Venice to Host Open Streets Event  CicLAvia will return to the Westside this summer with...

Photo: Official
News

Culver City Considers Expanding Immigrant Protections, Eyes Police Surveillance Reforms

July 7, 2025

Read more
July 7, 2025

Council Advances Proposals to Limit License Plate Readers, Use of ALPR During a special meeting on June 30, the City...
happy news, News

Transform Your Life: The Free Virtual ONENESS GLOBAL SUMMIT Debuts July 18-20, 2025

July 7, 2025

Read more
July 7, 2025

The ONENESS GLOBAL SUMMIT, a transformative three-day virtual event, is coming, July 18-20, 2025, offering participants worldwide a free opportunity...

Photo: Redfin
News, Real Estate

Bel Air and Holmby Hills Estates Lead May’s List of America’s Top 10 Home Sales

July 7, 2025

Read more
July 7, 2025

LA Claims Two of the Top Three Luxury Home Sales Last Month expensive residential transaction in the U.S. for May,...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR