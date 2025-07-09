Culver City Police Locate Missing 75-Year-Old Woman

The Department expressed gratitude to the community, media, and law enforcement partners for their assistance

The Culver City Police Department has successfully located Margery Meyer, a 75-year-old woman reported missing earlier this week, authorities announced Wednesday.

Meyer, who has Alzheimer’s disease and requires medication, was last seen on Monday, July 7, 2025, around 10:50 a.m. on the 5600 block of Sepulveda Boulevard in Culver City. She was described as 5 feet 1 inch tall, weighing 140 pounds, with gray shoulder-length hair and green eyes. At the time of her disappearance, she was wearing a yellow blouse, gray pants, and carrying a black wallet.

In a statement issued at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, the Culver City Police Department confirmed Meyer had been found, expressing gratitude to the community, media, and law enforcement partners for their assistance in the search.

No further details regarding Meyer’s condition or the circumstances of her recovery were immediately released.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Culver City Police Department at (310) 253-6202.