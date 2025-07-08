July 8, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Shore Hotel: A Local Destination for Summer Fun

Bring on all things summer.

Walking or biking along Santa Monica Pier, you might find yourself taking a pause at Shore Hotel, a local staple on Ocean Avenue — one of the leading sustainable hotels in Santa Monica.

Founded in 2011, Shore Hotel is a luxury hotel nestled in the heart of Santa Monica. For locals and travelers alike, the cornerstone of hospitality resides among its coastal food and bar experience, indoor and outdoor event spaces and the relaxation, charm and community it bolsters.

In 2024, Shore Hotel was named No. 1 Hotel in the U.S. by TripAdvisor in the Best of the Best Traveler’s Choice Awards — the highest level of excellence in travel, awarded to hotels that receive a high volume of above-and-beyond reviews and opinions from the TripAdvisor community.

For Jannelle Hill, Shore Hotel’s Junior Sales and Marketing Manager, this achievement is a testament to the exciting special events and partiesthe hotel is hosting this summer.

“Shore Hotel is an affordable destination for family vacations with guests returning often to enjoy our luxury amenities,” Hill said. “We’ve opened our indoor and outdoor event spaces for special events and parties, usually themed, to bring even more local festivities and excitement to the area.”

All things summer — including health and wellness activities, live music, themed bar and restaurant evenings — are happening at Shore Hotel. Here’s a list of what to look forward to this summer:

  • Bottomless Mimosa Brunch with live music
  • Mindfulness and yoga hours
  • Weekly lobby entertainment and live performances
  • Golden Hour at Shoreside Bar and Lounge
  • Monthly pool parties from June to September

“We’re big on guests and locals experiencing the fullness of our property. Not only staying either on vacation or staycation but fully immersing yourself with our offerings, creating memories and tapping into our local charm,” Hill said.

This year, Shore Hotel opened its newest hotspot for coastal dining, Shoreside, a 76-seat modern restaurant and bar with indoor, outdoor and poolside seating.

“Much care has gone into its creation and development, from design elements to the ingredients on the menu and cocktail and wine selections. Its oceanfront views, vibrant space and dynamic offerings, have the makings of a can’t miss lifestyle destination for local and tourists alike, right in the heart of Santa Monica,” said Jon Farzam, co-owner and CEO of Shore Hotel.

To start off the summer, Shore Hotel is hosting its SummerSeries featuring poolside live music Friday through Sunday from June to September, in addition topop-up live music and events. Every first Saturday of the month, Shoreside is hosting a monthly pool partyfeaturing drink partnerships with local brands, free drink ticket prizes and swag giveaways.

“Our property is unique because of our shoreside location. Although June, July, August and September are traveler-heavy months for us, we’ve opened our space to the public for special events and parties, so they can experience our offerings and be a part of our community,” Hill said.

To find out what’s happening at Shore Hotel and its coastal-inspired restaurant and bar, Shoreside, follow @shorehotelsm and @shoresidesantamonica on Instagram. Sign up for Shore Hotel’s monthly newsletter for more details on upcoming event details at ShoreHotel.com.

in News
Related Posts
Photo: Instagram
News, Real Estate

One Last Bite: La Novia Bids Farewell with Final Pop-Up at Cardinale du Vin

July 8, 2025

Read more
July 8, 2025

Inventive Latin-Asian Pop-up Serves Seasonal Small Plates for One-Night-Only La Novia, the pop-up kitchen known for its inventive Latin-Asian flavors,...

Photo: Official
News, Real Estate

Governor Newsom Unveils Fast-Track Rebuilding Plan on Six-Month Anniversary of Palisades Fire

July 7, 2025

Read more
July 7, 2025

State Clears Over 5.5 Billion Pounds of Debris From Fires Ahead of Schedule Marking six months since the devastating Eaton...
News

Soprano Golda Zahra Returns to BroadStage For a One-Night-Only Musical Celebration

July 7, 2025

Read more
July 7, 2025

Hailed as “the rising star of the opera world” by The Hollywood Times, internationally acclaimed soprano Golda Zahra makes her much-anticipated return to BroadStage in...

Photo: Official
News

 CicLAvia to Transform Westside Streets for Car-Free Day in August

July 7, 2025

Read more
July 7, 2025

Culver City, Mar Vista, and Venice to Host Open Streets Event  CicLAvia will return to the Westside this summer with...

Photo: Official
News

Culver City Considers Expanding Immigrant Protections, Eyes Police Surveillance Reforms

July 7, 2025

Read more
July 7, 2025

Council Advances Proposals to Limit License Plate Readers, Use of ALPR During a special meeting on June 30, the City...
happy news, News

Transform Your Life: The Free Virtual ONENESS GLOBAL SUMMIT Debuts July 18-20, 2025

July 7, 2025

Read more
July 7, 2025

The ONENESS GLOBAL SUMMIT, a transformative three-day virtual event, is coming, July 18-20, 2025, offering participants worldwide a free opportunity...

Photo: Redfin
News, Real Estate

Bel Air and Holmby Hills Estates Lead May’s List of America’s Top 10 Home Sales

July 7, 2025

Read more
July 7, 2025

LA Claims Two of the Top Three Luxury Home Sales Last Month expensive residential transaction in the U.S. for May,...

Photo: Google Earth
News, Real Estate

Developer Seeks to Replace Mid-Century Building With 65 New Units in Palms

July 7, 2025

Read more
July 7, 2025

Apartment Complex Near E Line May Be Demolished for Larger Housing Project Mid-century apartments near Metro’s Palms Station are set...

Photo One : Instagram
News, Real Estate

Michael Madsen, Star of Reservoir Dogs and Kill Bill, Dies at 67 in Malibu

July 4, 2025

Read more
July 4, 2025

Actor Remembered for His Intense Performances and as a Poet  Actor Michael Madsen, known for his distinctive gravelly voice and...

Photo: LA County
News

Los Angeles City Council Cracks Down on ‘Disaster Tours’ in Pacific Palisades

July 4, 2025

Read more
July 4, 2025

City Council Bans Commercial Bus Tours in Burn Zone Amid Community Backlash Tour buses that have been operating in fire-ravaged...

Photo: Instagram
News

Tow Truck Scammers Target Crash Victims Across L.A.: Authorities Warn of Fraud at Accident Scenes

July 4, 2025

Read more
July 4, 2025

Officials Urge Drivers to Stay Alert After Collisions as Rogue Operators Demand Inflated Fees  Motorists involved in vehicle accidents are...

Photo: YouTube
News

Woman Dies After Melrose Store Altercation: LAPD Launches Homicide Investigation

July 4, 2025

Read more
July 4, 2025

Critically Injured Young Woman Died July 2, After She was Badly Beaten at Work  The death of a woman critically...

Photo: Facebook
News

CHP Officer Dies in Culver City Crash: Medical Emergency Suspected Behind Tragic Incident

July 4, 2025

Read more
July 4, 2025

Officer lost consciousness while transporting a suspect before crashing into a tree California Highway Patrol Officer Miguel Cano died early...

Photo: Facebook
News

L.A. Beaches Brace for Holiday Rush: Over 1 Million Visitors Expected This Fourth of July

July 4, 2025

Read more
July 4, 2025

County Officials Urge Beachgoers to Pack Out Their Trash and  Monitor Water Quality More than one million visitors are expected...
News, Video

(Video) A visit to New York Bagel & Deli in Santa Monica

July 3, 2025

Read more
July 3, 2025

Authentic NY Style Bagels with Extra Creamy Cream Cheese and Multi-Cultural Desserts. Located at 2216 Wilshire Blvd. A visit to...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR