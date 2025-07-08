Shore Hotel: A Local Destination for Summer Fun

Bring on all things summer.

Walking or biking along Santa Monica Pier, you might find yourself taking a pause at Shore Hotel, a local staple on Ocean Avenue — one of the leading sustainable hotels in Santa Monica.

Founded in 2011, Shore Hotel is a luxury hotel nestled in the heart of Santa Monica. For locals and travelers alike, the cornerstone of hospitality resides among its coastal food and bar experience, indoor and outdoor event spaces and the relaxation, charm and community it bolsters.

In 2024, Shore Hotel was named No. 1 Hotel in the U.S. by TripAdvisor in the Best of the Best Traveler’s Choice Awards — the highest level of excellence in travel, awarded to hotels that receive a high volume of above-and-beyond reviews and opinions from the TripAdvisor community.

For Jannelle Hill, Shore Hotel’s Junior Sales and Marketing Manager, this achievement is a testament to the exciting special events and partiesthe hotel is hosting this summer.

“Shore Hotel is an affordable destination for family vacations with guests returning often to enjoy our luxury amenities,” Hill said. “We’ve opened our indoor and outdoor event spaces for special events and parties, usually themed, to bring even more local festivities and excitement to the area.”

All things summer — including health and wellness activities, live music, themed bar and restaurant evenings — are happening at Shore Hotel. Here’s a list of what to look forward to this summer:

Bottomless Mimosa Brunch with live music

Mindfulness and yoga hours

Weekly lobby entertainment and live performances

Golden Hour at Shoreside Bar and Lounge

Monthly pool parties from June to September

“We’re big on guests and locals experiencing the fullness of our property. Not only staying either on vacation or staycation but fully immersing yourself with our offerings, creating memories and tapping into our local charm,” Hill said.

This year, Shore Hotel opened its newest hotspot for coastal dining, Shoreside, a 76-seat modern restaurant and bar with indoor, outdoor and poolside seating.

“Much care has gone into its creation and development, from design elements to the ingredients on the menu and cocktail and wine selections. Its oceanfront views, vibrant space and dynamic offerings, have the makings of a can’t miss lifestyle destination for local and tourists alike, right in the heart of Santa Monica,” said Jon Farzam, co-owner and CEO of Shore Hotel.

To start off the summer, Shore Hotel is hosting its SummerSeries featuring poolside live music Friday through Sunday from June to September, in addition topop-up live music and events. Every first Saturday of the month, Shoreside is hosting a monthly pool partyfeaturing drink partnerships with local brands, free drink ticket prizes and swag giveaways.

“Our property is unique because of our shoreside location. Although June, July, August and September are traveler-heavy months for us, we’ve opened our space to the public for special events and parties, so they can experience our offerings and be a part of our community,” Hill said.

To find out what’s happening at Shore Hotel and its coastal-inspired restaurant and bar, Shoreside, follow @shorehotelsm and @shoresidesantamonica on Instagram. Sign up for Shore Hotel’s monthly newsletter for more details on upcoming event details at ShoreHotel.com.