July 9, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Pandemic Fraud Crackdown: Inglewood Woman Accused of Using Stolen IDs in $1.3M Scam

Photo: Getty Photos

Authorities Say Fake Claims Used Names of Prisoners and Out-of-State Residents

Selena Stewart was arrested and arraigned Wednesday on a 14-count indictment issued by a federal grand jury. She entered a plea of not guilty to charges that include 10 counts of mail fraud, two counts of aggravated identity theft, one count of unauthorized use of access devices, and one count of possession of at least 15 unauthorized access devices. A trial has been set for August 26 in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles. Stewart was released on $10,000 bond.

According to the indictment, Stewart conspired with co-defendants Toby Brazier, 48, of Los Angeles, and Tony Queen, 67, of Culver City, to submit more than 100 fraudulent applications to the California Employment Development Department (EDD) between March and December 2020. The trio allegedly used stolen personal information—some of it belonging to individuals incarcerated in California state prisons—to file for unemployment insurance (UI) benefits made available under expanded federal programs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The fraudulent applications falsely claimed the named individuals were California residents and self-employed workers whose income was adversely impacted by the pandemic. Investigators say the majority of those identities belonged to people who neither lived nor worked in California.

Once the false claims were approved, EDD, in coordination with Bank of America, issued debit cards loaded with UI benefits. Prosecutors allege Stewart and her co-defendants used these cards to withdraw cash at ATMs, make purchases, and siphon off government funds. The scheme resulted in an estimated loss of over $1.3 million to EDD and the U.S. Treasury.

Brazier and Queen have also been charged with 10 counts of mail fraud. Queen is scheduled to appear in court next week, while Brazier remains a fugitive, authorities said.

If convicted on all counts, Stewart faces a maximum of 20 years in federal prison for each mail fraud charge, 10 years for the unauthorized access device offense, a mandatory two-year sentence for each count of aggravated identity theft, and an additional 10 years for possession of unauthorized access devices.

The investigation is being led by the U.S. Department of Labor Office of Inspector General, the Department of Homeland Security Office of Inspector General, and EDD’s Investigation Division. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Clifford Mpare and Christina Lopez are handling the prosecution.

Members of the public are encouraged to report suspected pandemic-related fraud to the DOJ’s National Center for Disaster Fraud by calling 866-720-5721 or submitting a tip at justice.gov/disaster-fraud.

in News
Related Posts
Photo: YouTube
News

Unmasking ICE: Senators Push for Visible IDs After Secretive LA Immigration Raids

July 8, 2025

Read more
July 8, 2025

Bill Requires Federal Agents to Display Visible Identification During Raids U.S. Senators Alex Padilla (D-Calif.) and Cory Booker (D-N.J.) on...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Bacio di Latte’s Beverly Hills Gelateria Debut Blends Italian Tradition with California Cool

July 8, 2025

Read more
July 8, 2025

Gelateria Features In-House Gelato, Espresso Drinks, and Decadent Signature Flavors Bacio di Latte has officially opened its latest U.S. flagship...

Photo: Official
News

Housing for Health Chief Appointed to Lead Unified Homeless Services Department

July 8, 2025

Read more
July 8, 2025

Veteran Housing Advocate to Oversee Streamlined LA County Services The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday confirmed the...
News

Brentwood Feels Impact as Feds Slash Office Leases Across Los Angeles

July 8, 2025

Read more
July 8, 2025

New Tracker Reveals Over 70,000 Square Feet Cut in 2025 Alone Los Angeles County’s office market is experiencing a fresh...

Photo: Instagram
News, Real Estate

One Last Bite: La Novia Bids Farewell with Final Pop-Up at Cardinale du Vin

July 8, 2025

Read more
July 8, 2025

Inventive Latin-Asian Pop-up Serves Seasonal Small Plates for One-Night-Only La Novia, the pop-up kitchen known for its inventive Latin-Asian flavors,...
News

Shore Hotel: A Local Destination for Summer Fun

July 8, 2025

Read more
July 8, 2025

Bring on all things summer. Walking or biking along Santa Monica Pier, you might find yourself taking a pause at...

Photo: Official
News, Real Estate

Governor Newsom Unveils Fast-Track Rebuilding Plan on Six-Month Anniversary of Palisades Fire

July 7, 2025

Read more
July 7, 2025

State Clears Over 5.5 Billion Pounds of Debris From Fires Ahead of Schedule Marking six months since the devastating Eaton...
News

Soprano Golda Zahra Returns to BroadStage For a One-Night-Only Musical Celebration

July 7, 2025

Read more
July 7, 2025

Hailed as “the rising star of the opera world” by The Hollywood Times, internationally acclaimed soprano Golda Zahra makes her much-anticipated return to BroadStage in...

Photo: Official
News

 CicLAvia to Transform Westside Streets for Car-Free Day in August

July 7, 2025

Read more
July 7, 2025

Culver City, Mar Vista, and Venice to Host Open Streets Event  CicLAvia will return to the Westside this summer with...

Photo: Official
News

Culver City Considers Expanding Immigrant Protections, Eyes Police Surveillance Reforms

July 7, 2025

Read more
July 7, 2025

Council Advances Proposals to Limit License Plate Readers, Use of ALPR During a special meeting on June 30, the City...
happy news, News

Transform Your Life: The Free Virtual ONENESS GLOBAL SUMMIT Debuts July 18-20, 2025

July 7, 2025

Read more
July 7, 2025

The ONENESS GLOBAL SUMMIT, a transformative three-day virtual event, is coming, July 18-20, 2025, offering participants worldwide a free opportunity...

Photo: Redfin
News, Real Estate

Bel Air and Holmby Hills Estates Lead May’s List of America’s Top 10 Home Sales

July 7, 2025

Read more
July 7, 2025

LA Claims Two of the Top Three Luxury Home Sales Last Month expensive residential transaction in the U.S. for May,...

Photo: Google Earth
News, Real Estate

Developer Seeks to Replace Mid-Century Building With 65 New Units in Palms

July 7, 2025

Read more
July 7, 2025

Apartment Complex Near E Line May Be Demolished for Larger Housing Project Mid-century apartments near Metro’s Palms Station are set...

Photo One : Instagram
News, Real Estate

Michael Madsen, Star of Reservoir Dogs and Kill Bill, Dies at 67 in Malibu

July 4, 2025

Read more
July 4, 2025

Actor Remembered for His Intense Performances and as a Poet  Actor Michael Madsen, known for his distinctive gravelly voice and...

Photo: LA County
News

Los Angeles City Council Cracks Down on ‘Disaster Tours’ in Pacific Palisades

July 4, 2025

Read more
July 4, 2025

City Council Bans Commercial Bus Tours in Burn Zone Amid Community Backlash Tour buses that have been operating in fire-ravaged...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR