One Last Bite: La Novia Bids Farewell with Final Pop-Up at Cardinale du Vin

Inventive Latin-Asian Pop-up Serves Seasonal Small Plates for One-Night-Only

La Novia, the pop-up kitchen known for its inventive Latin-Asian flavors, will make its final appearance at Cardinale du Vin this week, offering guests a one-night-only culinary send-off before closing out its current run. Cardinale du Vin is located in the Pico Robertson district, at 8912 W Pico Boulevard.

The limited menu featured a curated selection of bold, seasonal small plates.

Highlights included guacamole with salsa seca and herbs served with crispy totopos ($12); a pork belly taco layered with fish sauce caramel, avocado, and Thai chili ($10); and a refreshing kanpachi crudo with peach aguachile over a tostada raspada ($19). For dessert, guests can enjoy a classic vanilla bean flan ($8).

Cardinale du Vin’s owners, Justin Ngamthonglor and Jackie Liu, urge diners to arrive early, as dishes are expected to sell out quickly at the cozy wine bar location in Los Angeles.