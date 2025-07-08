July 9, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Bacio di Latte’s Beverly Hills Gelateria Debut Blends Italian Tradition with California Cool

Photo: Official

Gelateria Features In-House Gelato, Espresso Drinks, and Decadent Signature Flavors

Bacio di Latte has officially opened its latest U.S. flagship at 452 North Canon Drive, bringing its signature Italian-style gelato and artisanal coffee offerings to one of Los Angeles County’s most renowned neighborhoods.

The family-owned company, originally founded by brothers Edoardo and Luigi Tonolli in 2011 in São Paulo, Brazil, has since expanded to more than 200 locations across Brazil and is steadily growing its presence in California. With plans to reach 25 locations in the state by the end of 2026, the Beverly Hills shop marks a major milestone for the company’s U.S. operations.

Bacio di Latte’s concept centers on an authentic gelateria experience, with all gelato flavors made fresh on-site daily. The brand emphasizes high-quality, globally and locally sourced ingredients, including organic milk and cream from Clover farms in Sonoma County, hazelnuts from Northern Italy’s Piedmont region, pistachios from Southern Italy, cane sugar from Paraguay, and fruit from family-run California farms.

The new 1,400-square-foot location offers both indoor and outdoor seating and evokes the ambiance of a modern Italian country kitchen. The design incorporates hand-glazed tile, custom millwork, wood beams, and a curated display of kitchen tools in a palette inspired by milk—the base of traditional gelato. A rolling library ladder provides access to elevated shelving, reinforcing the artisanal theme.

The gelato menu features more than 22 daily options, including best-sellers like Pistacchio, Giandujotto, Cioccolato Belga, and Nutellina, alongside seasonal favorites like Buttercream Pretzel. Bacio di Latte’s famed “Ciocchino” creations – delicious, freshly made waffle cones and bowls, as well as cups coated in Hazelnut and Pistachio spreads – add a decadent twist to the experience.

An in-store Affogato Bar merges Italy’s two favorite indulgences—gelato and espresso—offering flavor pairings like Crema & Biscotti and Pistacchio. A full espresso bar will also feature signature drinks such as the Sweet Bacio Latte and Matcha Pistacchio Latte.

To enhance the guest atmosphere, the location curates its own music playlists throughout the day, shifting from morning jazz to afternoon bossa nova and evening tango electronica.

in Dining, Food & Drink, News
Related Posts
Photo: Getty Photos
News

Pandemic Fraud Crackdown: Inglewood Woman Accused of Using Stolen IDs in $1.3M Scam

July 8, 2025

Read more
July 8, 2025

Authorities Say Fake Claims Used Names of Prisoners and Out-of-State Residents Selena Stewart was arrested and arraigned Wednesday on a...

Photo: YouTube
News

Unmasking ICE: Senators Push for Visible IDs After Secretive LA Immigration Raids

July 8, 2025

Read more
July 8, 2025

Bill Requires Federal Agents to Display Visible Identification During Raids U.S. Senators Alex Padilla (D-Calif.) and Cory Booker (D-N.J.) on...

Photo: Official
News

Housing for Health Chief Appointed to Lead Unified Homeless Services Department

July 8, 2025

Read more
July 8, 2025

Veteran Housing Advocate to Oversee Streamlined LA County Services The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday confirmed the...
News

Brentwood Feels Impact as Feds Slash Office Leases Across Los Angeles

July 8, 2025

Read more
July 8, 2025

New Tracker Reveals Over 70,000 Square Feet Cut in 2025 Alone Los Angeles County’s office market is experiencing a fresh...

Photo: Instagram
News, Real Estate

One Last Bite: La Novia Bids Farewell with Final Pop-Up at Cardinale du Vin

July 8, 2025

Read more
July 8, 2025

Inventive Latin-Asian Pop-up Serves Seasonal Small Plates for One-Night-Only La Novia, the pop-up kitchen known for its inventive Latin-Asian flavors,...
News

Shore Hotel: A Local Destination for Summer Fun

July 8, 2025

Read more
July 8, 2025

Bring on all things summer. Walking or biking along Santa Monica Pier, you might find yourself taking a pause at...

Photo: Official
News, Real Estate

Governor Newsom Unveils Fast-Track Rebuilding Plan on Six-Month Anniversary of Palisades Fire

July 7, 2025

Read more
July 7, 2025

State Clears Over 5.5 Billion Pounds of Debris From Fires Ahead of Schedule Marking six months since the devastating Eaton...
News

Soprano Golda Zahra Returns to BroadStage For a One-Night-Only Musical Celebration

July 7, 2025

Read more
July 7, 2025

Hailed as “the rising star of the opera world” by The Hollywood Times, internationally acclaimed soprano Golda Zahra makes her much-anticipated return to BroadStage in...

Photo: Official
News

 CicLAvia to Transform Westside Streets for Car-Free Day in August

July 7, 2025

Read more
July 7, 2025

Culver City, Mar Vista, and Venice to Host Open Streets Event  CicLAvia will return to the Westside this summer with...

Photo: Official
News

Culver City Considers Expanding Immigrant Protections, Eyes Police Surveillance Reforms

July 7, 2025

Read more
July 7, 2025

Council Advances Proposals to Limit License Plate Readers, Use of ALPR During a special meeting on June 30, the City...
happy news, News

Transform Your Life: The Free Virtual ONENESS GLOBAL SUMMIT Debuts July 18-20, 2025

July 7, 2025

Read more
July 7, 2025

The ONENESS GLOBAL SUMMIT, a transformative three-day virtual event, is coming, July 18-20, 2025, offering participants worldwide a free opportunity...

Photo: Redfin
News, Real Estate

Bel Air and Holmby Hills Estates Lead May’s List of America’s Top 10 Home Sales

July 7, 2025

Read more
July 7, 2025

LA Claims Two of the Top Three Luxury Home Sales Last Month expensive residential transaction in the U.S. for May,...

Photo: Google Earth
News, Real Estate

Developer Seeks to Replace Mid-Century Building With 65 New Units in Palms

July 7, 2025

Read more
July 7, 2025

Apartment Complex Near E Line May Be Demolished for Larger Housing Project Mid-century apartments near Metro’s Palms Station are set...

Photo One : Instagram
News, Real Estate

Michael Madsen, Star of Reservoir Dogs and Kill Bill, Dies at 67 in Malibu

July 4, 2025

Read more
July 4, 2025

Actor Remembered for His Intense Performances and as a Poet  Actor Michael Madsen, known for his distinctive gravelly voice and...

Photo: LA County
News

Los Angeles City Council Cracks Down on ‘Disaster Tours’ in Pacific Palisades

July 4, 2025

Read more
July 4, 2025

City Council Bans Commercial Bus Tours in Burn Zone Amid Community Backlash Tour buses that have been operating in fire-ravaged...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR