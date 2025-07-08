Bacio di Latte’s Beverly Hills Gelateria Debut Blends Italian Tradition with California Cool

Gelateria Features In-House Gelato, Espresso Drinks, and Decadent Signature Flavors

Bacio di Latte has officially opened its latest U.S. flagship at 452 North Canon Drive, bringing its signature Italian-style gelato and artisanal coffee offerings to one of Los Angeles County’s most renowned neighborhoods.

The family-owned company, originally founded by brothers Edoardo and Luigi Tonolli in 2011 in São Paulo, Brazil, has since expanded to more than 200 locations across Brazil and is steadily growing its presence in California. With plans to reach 25 locations in the state by the end of 2026, the Beverly Hills shop marks a major milestone for the company’s U.S. operations.

Bacio di Latte’s concept centers on an authentic gelateria experience, with all gelato flavors made fresh on-site daily. The brand emphasizes high-quality, globally and locally sourced ingredients, including organic milk and cream from Clover farms in Sonoma County, hazelnuts from Northern Italy’s Piedmont region, pistachios from Southern Italy, cane sugar from Paraguay, and fruit from family-run California farms.

The new 1,400-square-foot location offers both indoor and outdoor seating and evokes the ambiance of a modern Italian country kitchen. The design incorporates hand-glazed tile, custom millwork, wood beams, and a curated display of kitchen tools in a palette inspired by milk—the base of traditional gelato. A rolling library ladder provides access to elevated shelving, reinforcing the artisanal theme.

The gelato menu features more than 22 daily options, including best-sellers like Pistacchio, Giandujotto, Cioccolato Belga, and Nutellina, alongside seasonal favorites like Buttercream Pretzel. Bacio di Latte’s famed “Ciocchino” creations – delicious, freshly made waffle cones and bowls, as well as cups coated in Hazelnut and Pistachio spreads – add a decadent twist to the experience.

An in-store Affogato Bar merges Italy’s two favorite indulgences—gelato and espresso—offering flavor pairings like Crema & Biscotti and Pistacchio. A full espresso bar will also feature signature drinks such as the Sweet Bacio Latte and Matcha Pistacchio Latte.

To enhance the guest atmosphere, the location curates its own music playlists throughout the day, shifting from morning jazz to afternoon bossa nova and evening tango electronica.