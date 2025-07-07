July 7, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Transform Your Life: The Free Virtual ONENESS GLOBAL SUMMIT Debuts July 18-20, 2025

The ONENESS GLOBAL SUMMIT, a transformative three-day virtual event, is coming, July 18-20, 2025, offering participants worldwide a free opportunity to “dissolve stress and unlock abundance.” This powerful online gathering, running daily from 3:00 to 6:00 PM PDT, promises to connect tens of thousands of seekers from around the globe on a shared journey toward inner peace and prosperity.

Breaking Free from Life’s Limitations

The summit addresses one of modern society’s most pressing challenges: the overwhelming burden of chronic stress and its devastating impact on relationships, financial well-being, and personal fulfillment. According to the event organizers, many people find themselves trapped in cycles of emotional wounds, isolation, and unrealized potential, missing out on the joy, health, and meaningful connections that make life truly abundant.

The three-day program is specifically designed to help participants break free from overwhelming stress, relationship struggles, and financial limitations that keep them from living their fullest lives. As the summit’s enlightened guides teach, “To struggle is not your destiny.”

A Journey Through Three Transformative Days

The summit follows a carefully structured progression designed to address life’s core challenges:

Day 1 (Friday, July 18) – Dissolve Your Stress focuses on teaching participants the science and art of entering calm in any life situation. Through practical techniques and guided experiences, attendees learn to master their stress response and cultivate inner peace.

Day 2 (Saturday, July 19) – Attract the Love You Desire introduces what organizers call “mystic technology” to cleanse negative patterns and open hearts to deep, authentic love. This session addresses relationship struggles and the pain of loneliness that affects millions.

Day 3 (Sunday, July 20) – Unlock the Wealth You Desire helps participants break patterns of limitation and lack while receiving The Oneness Blessing (Deeksha), a spiritual transmission central to the Oneness tradition.

Your Enlightened Guides

The summit is led by Sri Preethaji and Sri Krishnaji, co-founders of The Oneness Movement and authors of the national bestseller “The Four Sacred Secrets“. These enlightened teachers have awakened millions worldwide to emotional wellbeing, mental wellness, loving relationships, inner peace, and spiritual enlightenment.

Based at Ekam, the world center for enlightenment, the couple has gained recognition globally for their peace efforts, transforming lives across all geographies, cultures, and age groups. Their philosophy centers on helping people transition from states of suffering to living in what they call a “beautiful state” of consciousness.

What Awaits Participants

The summit promises a powerful transformation experience, offering participants the opportunity to embrace a fulfilling, meaningful life filled with joy and connection. Attendees can expect to nurture beautiful relationships, cultivate profound belonging, and unlock powerful experiences of healing and self-understanding.

The program combines practical wisdom with spiritual insight, drawing from ancient traditions while incorporating modern understanding of consciousness and human potential. Through guided meditations, teachings, and the transformative Oneness Blessing, participants embark on a journey from stress and limitation to peace, love, and abundance. Registration for this free event is available at theonenessmovement.org, offering everyone the opportunity to experience what organizers describe as “the magic of Oneness” and discover their true potential beyond the constraints of stress and struggle.

