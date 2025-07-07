Newhart Family Lists Beloved Comedy Legend’s Townhouse in Century City

Late TV Star’s Custom Townhouse, Filled With Memories and Holiday Cheer

A luxurious Century Woods townhouse once home to comedy icon Bob Newhart and his wife Ginnie has been listed for $10.5 million following the couple’s passing in recent years.

The Newharts purchased the four-bedroom, multi-level property in 2016 for $6.675 million, according to public records. The move came as part of a downsizing decision after decades in Bel-Air and was heavily influenced by their close friendship with fellow comedians Don Rickles and his wife Barbara, who also lived in the same gated community. The two couples were longtime friends, often spending holidays together and bonding over neighborhood walks with their dogs, Goldie and Chauncey.

Designed with an open floor plan ideal for entertaining, the townhouse includes a chef’s kitchen, a top-floor office with sweeping views of L.A.’s Westside, and a spacious primary suite outfitted with dual bathrooms and closets. “Mom always said the secret to their 60-year marriage was having separate bathrooms,” said daughter Courtney Newhart.

The property, located within the celebrity-favored enclave of Century Woods—also home to names like Jane Fonda—offered the Newharts a tight-knit community. During the pandemic, they joined neighbors for socially distanced gatherings around a cul-de-sac fountain, bringing lawn chairs and cocktails in a group they affectionately dubbed “the Ponders.”

Ginnie Newhart died in 2023, followed by Bob in 2024. Their move to Century Woods marked the couple’s first time living in a contemporary home, after years spent in traditional estates designed by renowned architects Gerard Colcord and Wallace Neff.

The listing is held by Drew Fenton and Max Lavine of Carolwood Estates.