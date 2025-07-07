July 7, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Newhart Family Lists Beloved Comedy Legend’s Townhouse in Century City

Photo: Carolwood Estates

Late TV Star’s Custom Townhouse, Filled With Memories and Holiday Cheer

 A luxurious Century Woods townhouse once home to comedy icon Bob Newhart and his wife Ginnie has been listed for $10.5 million following the couple’s passing in recent years.

The Newharts purchased the four-bedroom, multi-level property in 2016 for $6.675 million, according to public records. The move came as part of a downsizing decision after decades in Bel-Air and was heavily influenced by their close friendship with fellow comedians Don Rickles and his wife Barbara, who also lived in the same gated community. The two couples were longtime friends, often spending holidays together and bonding over neighborhood walks with their dogs, Goldie and Chauncey.

Designed with an open floor plan ideal for entertaining, the townhouse includes a chef’s kitchen, a top-floor office with sweeping views of L.A.’s Westside, and a spacious primary suite outfitted with dual bathrooms and closets. “Mom always said the secret to their 60-year marriage was having separate bathrooms,” said daughter Courtney Newhart.

The property, located within the celebrity-favored enclave of Century Woods—also home to names like Jane Fonda—offered the Newharts a tight-knit community. During the pandemic, they joined neighbors for socially distanced gatherings around a cul-de-sac fountain, bringing lawn chairs and cocktails in a group they affectionately dubbed “the Ponders.”

Ginnie Newhart died in 2023, followed by Bob in 2024. Their move to Century Woods marked the couple’s first time living in a contemporary home, after years spent in traditional estates designed by renowned architects Gerard Colcord and Wallace Neff.

The listing is held by Drew Fenton and Max Lavine of Carolwood Estates.

in Uncategorized
Related Posts
Photo: GoFundMe
Uncategorized

July 4 ICE Raid on WeHo Car Wash Ends in Deportation of Local Resident

July 7, 2025

Read more
July 7, 2025

Longtime West Hollywood Worker with Family’s Rent Money Taken in Raid A group of masked men and women, without official...
Uncategorized

Actress Kim Delaney Arrested After Domestic Dispute; Partner Also Charged

March 31, 2025

Read more
March 31, 2025

Marina del Rey Police Arrest “NYPD Blue” Actress After Alleged Altercation Actress Kim Delaney, known for her Emmy-winning role on...

Photo: YouTube
Uncategorized

Model Ex-Girlfriend Files Lawsuit, Police Report Against Self-Proclaimed Misogynist Andrew Tate

March 28, 2025

Read more
March 28, 2025

Woman Alleges the Social Media Influencer Attacked Her at the Beverly Hills Hotel After controversial influencer brothers Andrew and Tristan...
Uncategorized

Unveiling Westside Los Angeles’ Hidden Art Gems

February 25, 2025

Read more
February 25, 2025

Tucked between traffic-heavy boulevards and breezy palm-lined streets, Westside Los Angeles hides a different kind of gallery experience—quieter, more intimate,...
Uncategorized

What are Stock Photos of People and Why are They Useful in 2025?

February 16, 2025

Read more
February 16, 2025

Visuals are an important tool for effective business communication these days. What’s more, people stock photos can be a useful...
Uncategorized

California Tribes Sue to Block Card Rooms from Offering Banked Games

January 27, 2025

Read more
January 27, 2025

In January 2025, seven Native American tribes in California filed a lawsuit against numerous card rooms, arguing that these establishments...
Uncategorized

How Fast Crypto Payments Are Changing Gamers’ Habits

January 20, 2025

Read more
January 20, 2025

Whether it’s fast reflexes in an FPS match or the split-second decision-making needed in strategy games, gamers are all about...
Uncategorized

PayIDGambler Team Works on Providing Aussie Players with Top-Notch PayID Casinos Guide

January 14, 2025

Read more
January 14, 2025

PayIDGambler is an Australian gambling review website that offers high-quality content to ensure a safe and exciting gaming experience for...
Uncategorized

BetPokies — The Best Platform in Australia for Average Time on Site According to Similarweb

December 19, 2024

Read more
December 19, 2024

Founded in 2020 by an experienced gambler, John Gold, BetPokies became one of the most visited and trusted gambling review...
Uncategorized

How Streaming Influencers Are Shaping the Online Gambling World

November 3, 2024

Read more
November 3, 2024

Anyone familiar with the online world can attest that online gambling has become a global phenomenon. Merely looking around, you...
Uncategorized

What Are The Benefits of Joining a Prop Trading Firm?

November 1, 2024

Read more
November 1, 2024

Proprietary trading, also known as prop trading, involves a financial institution using its own money to buy and sell financial...
Uncategorized

5 Strategies for Entrepreneurs to Succeed in the Gaming Industry

October 15, 2024

Read more
October 15, 2024

Gaming is one of the most competitive industries in the world. For entrepreneurs, this industry offers many opportunities but also...
Uncategorized

Family-Friendly Living in the UAE: Best Cities and Neighborhoods for US Expats

October 2, 2024

Read more
October 2, 2024

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has become a popular destination for expats looking for a family-friendly setting, especially those from...
Uncategorized

8 Places to Spend Crypto in LA

September 2, 2024

Read more
September 2, 2024

Los Angeles is a vibrant city known for its innovative spirit, and as cryptocurrencies gain traction, many local businesses are...
Uncategorized

The Best Sites Where You Can Buy TikTok Followers

September 2, 2024

Read more
September 2, 2024

TikTok has been popular as a social media platform with its creativity and popularity. Since it’s the case, many of...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR