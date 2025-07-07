July 8, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Governor Newsom Unveils Fast-Track Rebuilding Plan on Six-Month Anniversary of Palisades Fire

Photo: Official

State Clears Over 5.5 Billion Pounds of Debris From Fires Ahead of Schedule

Marking six months since the devastating Eaton and Palisades fires, California Governor Gavin Newsom announced on Monday that debris removal efforts across more than 10,000 fire-damaged properties are now substantially complete, representing what officials call the fastest major disaster cleanup in U.S. history.

Newsom, alongside local officials, also signed an executive order aimed at expediting the rebuilding of homes and schools in affected areas. He introduced a “blueprint for recovery,” a comprehensive plan designed to guide communities through reconstruction, accelerate permitting, and provide sustained support for families displaced by the fires.

To date, close to 161 permits have been issued, while more than 640 plan check applications have been submitted by those hoping to build.

According to the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES), crews have cleared debris from 9,195 properties since cleanup operations began, with several hundred more awaiting final erosion control work and clearance. The program, jointly led by Cal OES and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, with assistance from FEMA, Los Angeles County, and the City of Los Angeles, was completed months ahead of schedule.

Cleanup operations also concluded at several educational campuses in the area, including Palisades Charter High School, Palisades Elementary, and Marquez Elementary School. 

Of the 12,048 properties destroyed in the twin fires, 9,873 property owners enrolled in the state-federal cleanup program at no cost, while 1,982 opted for private remediation. Property owners who did not choose either option are now subject to city- or county-led abatement enforcement, which is currently underway.

Crews have removed over 2.5 million tons (5.5 billion pounds) of ash, debris, and hazardous materials—an amount comparable to twice the debris cleared from Ground Zero after the 9/11 attacks. Officials likened the volume to the weight of 92 Statues of Liberty.

In a move to accelerate the rebuilding process, Governor Newsom signed an executive order suspending various state and local regulations. Key provisions include:

  • Permitting Relief: Suspends local permitting rules and zoning laws in areas impacted by the fires, enabling faster approvals for rebuilding efforts.
  • CEQA and Coastal Act Waivers: Expands environmental and coastal regulation exemptions to streamline both residential and public school reconstruction.
  • Solar Requirements Adjusted: Homeowners rebuilding are temporarily exempted from installing rooftop solar and battery storage systems, though homes must still be built “solar-ready” for future upgrades.
  • Building Code Freeze: Delays implementation of new statewide building codes scheduled for January 2026, providing consistency for rebuilding homeowners while maintaining fire safety standards.

To sustain momentum, the state released a 120-day recovery plan focusing on near-term priorities. The blueprint emphasizes coordination between local governments, state agencies, and community stakeholders to:

  • Assess and define the immediate needs of fire-affected neighborhoods
  • Streamline rebuilding for homeowners, renters, and local businesses
  • Communicate clearly with residents about timelines and available support
  • Lay out actionable next steps for recovery across jurisdictions

By the numbers 

  • 16,000 first responders and recovery personnel deployed
  • $2.5 billion in Small Business Administration Assistance approved. 
  • $144.2 million in individual assistance disbursed
  • $100 million in dedicated community partnerships through LA Rises
  • 40,000 total visitors to disaster recovery centers 
  • 30 days to clear the properties of hazardous waste
  • 9,195 properties cleared of debris 
  • 2,300 homes cleared of debris 
  • 12,500 right of entry forms submitted 
  • 8 of 8 schools resumed in-person instruction 
  • 9 of 9 water systems reactivated
in News, Real Estate
Related Posts
Photo: Instagram
News, Real Estate

One Last Bite: La Novia Bids Farewell with Final Pop-Up at Cardinale du Vin

July 8, 2025

Read more
July 8, 2025

Inventive Latin-Asian Pop-up Serves Seasonal Small Plates for One-Night-Only La Novia, the pop-up kitchen known for its inventive Latin-Asian flavors,...
News

Shore Hotel: A Local Destination for Summer Fun

July 8, 2025

Read more
July 8, 2025

Bring on all things summer. Walking or biking along Santa Monica Pier, you might find yourself taking a pause at...
News

Soprano Golda Zahra Returns to BroadStage For a One-Night-Only Musical Celebration

July 7, 2025

Read more
July 7, 2025

Hailed as “the rising star of the opera world” by The Hollywood Times, internationally acclaimed soprano Golda Zahra makes her much-anticipated return to BroadStage in...

Photo: Official
News

 CicLAvia to Transform Westside Streets for Car-Free Day in August

July 7, 2025

Read more
July 7, 2025

Culver City, Mar Vista, and Venice to Host Open Streets Event  CicLAvia will return to the Westside this summer with...

Photo: Official
News

Culver City Considers Expanding Immigrant Protections, Eyes Police Surveillance Reforms

July 7, 2025

Read more
July 7, 2025

Council Advances Proposals to Limit License Plate Readers, Use of ALPR During a special meeting on June 30, the City...
happy news, News

Transform Your Life: The Free Virtual ONENESS GLOBAL SUMMIT Debuts July 18-20, 2025

July 7, 2025

Read more
July 7, 2025

The ONENESS GLOBAL SUMMIT, a transformative three-day virtual event, is coming, July 18-20, 2025, offering participants worldwide a free opportunity...

Photo: Redfin
News, Real Estate

Bel Air and Holmby Hills Estates Lead May’s List of America’s Top 10 Home Sales

July 7, 2025

Read more
July 7, 2025

LA Claims Two of the Top Three Luxury Home Sales Last Month expensive residential transaction in the U.S. for May,...

Photo: Google Earth
News, Real Estate

Developer Seeks to Replace Mid-Century Building With 65 New Units in Palms

July 7, 2025

Read more
July 7, 2025

Apartment Complex Near E Line May Be Demolished for Larger Housing Project Mid-century apartments near Metro’s Palms Station are set...

Photo One : Instagram
News, Real Estate

Michael Madsen, Star of Reservoir Dogs and Kill Bill, Dies at 67 in Malibu

July 4, 2025

Read more
July 4, 2025

Actor Remembered for His Intense Performances and as a Poet  Actor Michael Madsen, known for his distinctive gravelly voice and...

Photo: LA County
News

Los Angeles City Council Cracks Down on ‘Disaster Tours’ in Pacific Palisades

July 4, 2025

Read more
July 4, 2025

City Council Bans Commercial Bus Tours in Burn Zone Amid Community Backlash Tour buses that have been operating in fire-ravaged...

Photo: Instagram
News

Tow Truck Scammers Target Crash Victims Across L.A.: Authorities Warn of Fraud at Accident Scenes

July 4, 2025

Read more
July 4, 2025

Officials Urge Drivers to Stay Alert After Collisions as Rogue Operators Demand Inflated Fees  Motorists involved in vehicle accidents are...

Photo: YouTube
News

Woman Dies After Melrose Store Altercation: LAPD Launches Homicide Investigation

July 4, 2025

Read more
July 4, 2025

Critically Injured Young Woman Died July 2, After She was Badly Beaten at Work  The death of a woman critically...

Photo: Facebook
News

CHP Officer Dies in Culver City Crash: Medical Emergency Suspected Behind Tragic Incident

July 4, 2025

Read more
July 4, 2025

Officer lost consciousness while transporting a suspect before crashing into a tree California Highway Patrol Officer Miguel Cano died early...

Photo: Facebook
News

L.A. Beaches Brace for Holiday Rush: Over 1 Million Visitors Expected This Fourth of July

July 4, 2025

Read more
July 4, 2025

County Officials Urge Beachgoers to Pack Out Their Trash and  Monitor Water Quality More than one million visitors are expected...
News, Video

(Video) A visit to New York Bagel & Deli in Santa Monica

July 3, 2025

Read more
July 3, 2025

Authentic NY Style Bagels with Extra Creamy Cream Cheese and Multi-Cultural Desserts. Located at 2216 Wilshire Blvd. A visit to...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR