Developer Seeks to Replace Mid-Century Building With 65 New Units in Palms

Photo: Google Earth

Apartment Complex Near E Line May Be Demolished for Larger Housing Project

Mid-century apartments near Metro’s Palms Station are set to be replaced by a modern eight-story development, according to documents submitted to the Los Angeles Department of City Planning.

Property owner United El Segundo intends to demolish the existing two-story, 22-unit complex at 9800 National Boulevard. In its place, the firm is proposing a new residential structure containing 65 units with parking for 62 vehicles.

To facilitate the larger footprint, United El Segundo has requested density bonus incentives, which would permit increased building height and floor area in exchange for setting aside six apartments as very low-income affordable housing.

Design firm SCB (Solomon Cordwell Buenz) is listed as the project’s architect in the preliminary application, which was filed earlier this year.

Located within walking distance of the E Line and roughly half a mile from a new UCLA-owned student housing site, the property is part of a growing trend of transit-oriented development in the area. United El Segundo has been linked to other commercial and mixed-use projects across Los Angeles, signaling continued interest in densifying key corridors near transit infrastructure.

