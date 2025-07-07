Culver City Considers Expanding Immigrant Protections, Eyes Police Surveillance Reforms

Council Advances Proposals to Limit License Plate Readers, Use of ALPR

During a special meeting on June 30, the City Council declined to adopt a resolution similar to one recently passed in Huntington Park supporting immigrant protections, after staff advised that many of its elements were already in place. Instead, the Council called for a follow-up session on July 9 to further examine potential actions.

Among the topics slated for the upcoming meeting are the possible suspension or elimination of automated license plate reader (ALPR) technology, a review of the city’s mutual aid protocols involving the Culver City Police Department, and a proposed $50,000 grant to support nonprofit services for immigrant communities. Officials also plan to discuss converting the City Council’s Ad Hoc Police Policies Subcommittee into a permanent Standing Public Safety Subcommittee.

Separately, the Council will consider new housing protections, including a temporary eviction moratorium and rent freeze, along with the creation of a rental assistance fund for residents affected by immigration enforcement actions. That discussion is scheduled for the regular Council meeting on July 14.

Culver City has reiterated its commitment to being a welcoming city for immigrants. City officials have implemented protocols to ensure the safety of residents at public facilities, including distributing “Know Your Rights” cards in English and Spanish and training staff to support vulnerable community members.

The Culver City Police Department has affirmed that it does not participate in immigration enforcement and complies with state laws and internal policies prohibiting cooperation with federal immigration authorities. The department also enforces strict limitations on the use and sharing of ALPR data, by California legislation.

City leaders have encouraged residents to report suspicious activity or individuals posing as law enforcement to 9-1-1, assuring that local police will respond swiftly to assess potential threats.

In addition to local initiatives, the City Council voted to back two-state measures: Senate Bill 627, which would ban masked law enforcement officers from public interactions unless undercover; and Senate Bill 805, which expands prohibitions on impersonating government employees and limits the use of bail enforcement personnel for immigration-related activities.

The next special meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, July 9 at 6 p.m., followed by the regular session on Monday, July 14. Childcare will be available to accommodate in-person attendees. Council Member Albert Vera Jr. was absent from the June 30 meeting due to a scheduling conflict.