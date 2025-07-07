 CicLAvia to Transform Westside Streets for Car-Free Day in August

Culver City, Mar Vista, and Venice to Host Open Streets Event

CicLAvia will return to the Westside this summer with a car-free event that transforms major thoroughfares in Culver City, Mar Vista, and Venice into open streets for walking, biking, skating, and other non-motorized activities. The “Culver City Meets Venice” route is scheduled for Sunday, August 17, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The event aims to promote healthy, sustainable transportation and community engagement by closing select roads to vehicles and inviting the public to enjoy the streets in new ways.

Ahead of the event, CicLAvia will host a virtual community meeting on Tuesday, July 8, at 5:30 p.m. to provide details on planned street closures, available business engagement opportunities, family-friendly programming, and volunteer roles. You can attend the meeting by clicking on the Zoom link here.

Organizers encourage residents, business owners, and community members to attend the meeting to learn how to participate and prepare for the upcoming event.

CicLAvia, a nonprofit organization, has been organizing open street events across Los Angeles since 2010, fostering public space accessibility, environmental awareness, and community building through car-free days.