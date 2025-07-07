July 7, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Bel Air and Holmby Hills Estates Lead May’s List of America’s Top 10 Home Sales

Photo: Redfin

LA Claims Two of the Top Three Luxury Home Sales Last Month

expensive residential transaction in the U.S. for May, according to a Redfin report. The Los Angeles property sold for $110 million, far outpacing other luxury home deals across the country.

Close behind was a $57.3 million Spanish villa in Holmby Hills, another affluent neighborhood on L.A.’s Westside. Of the ten highest-priced home sales last month, four occurred in Southern California, four in Florida, and two in New York City.

Florida’s coastal communities—particularly Palm Beach, Manalapan, and Boca Raton—continued to attract ultra-wealthy buyers, even as extreme weather threats and rising insurance premiums loom large. Four homes sold for at least $55 million, and all ten fetched over $30 million.

Top 10 Most Expensive U.S. Home Sales – May 2024:

  1. 630 Nimes Rd., Los Angeles, CA – $110 million
  2. 391 N. Carolwood Dr., Los Angeles, CA – $57.3 million
  3. 1140 S. Ocean Blvd., Manalapan, FL – $55 million
  4. 12032 E. End, North Palm Beach, FL – $55 million
  5. 1519 N. Ocean Way, Palm Beach, FL – $48.5 million
  6. 973 5th Ave., New York, NY – $46 million
  7. 1 Pelican Crest Dr., Newport Coast, CA – $42 million
  8. 25 Bond St., Penthouse West, New York, NY – $34.5 million
  9. 63 Monarch Bay Dr., Dana Point, CA – $34 million
  10. 1788 Royal Palm Way, Boca Raton, FL – $31.5 million

Active listings in June remain sky-high, with multiple estates listed for more than $200 million. Topping the current list is an oceanfront compound in Manalapan, Florida, priced at $285 million. Half of the nation’s ten most expensive listings are in Florida, while four are located in greater Los Angeles.

Top 10 Most Expensive Active Listings – June 2024:

  1. 1960 S. Ocean Blvd, Manalapan, FL – $285 million
  2. 100 Bay Road, Naples, FL – $210 million
  3. 1949 Glenbrook Inn Rd., Glenbrook, NV – $188 million
  4. 607 Siena Way, Bel Air, CA – $177 million
  5. 1261 Angelo Dr., Beverly Hills, CA – $175 million
  6. 1370 S. Ocean Blvd., Manalapan, FL – $150 million
  7. 190 Palm Ave., Miami Beach, FL – $150 million
  8. 594 S. Mapleton Dr., Los Angeles, CA – $137.5 million
  9. 3585 Anchorage Way, Miami, FL – $135 million
  10. 9505 Gloaming Dr., Beverly Hills, CA – $126 million

Luxury properties in top-tier markets continue to generate strong interest, even as overall U.S. housing activity shows signs of cooling. You can read the full report here.

in News, Real Estate
