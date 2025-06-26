June 26, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Santa Monica Police Arrest Shooting Suspect After Officer Ambushed Near Downtown Mall

Man Linked to Waymo Vehicle Gunfire Taken Into Custody Following Tense Manhunt

The suspect wanted in connection with a shooting that injured two teenagers in a Waymo vehicle last weekend was taken into custody Wednesday following an ambush on a Santa Monica police officer near a busy downtown shopping center.

Authorities said the arrest occurred after a three-hour manhunt prompted by a confrontation near Santa Monica Place, where the suspect allegedly opened fire on an officer attempting to approach him. 

The officer recognized the individual from a department bulletin linked to a recent non-fatal shooting involving gunfire directed at a self-driving Waymo vehicle that injured two teens. 

According to Santa Monica Police Chief Ramon Batista, during a press conference, “After identifying himself as a police officer, a short foot pursuit ensued, where the officer was ambushed. The suspect fired multiple rounds at the officer and fled the area on foot.”

Santa Monica Mayor Lana Negrete stated that the suspect is believed to be responsible for the Waymo shooting. Batista reported that the officer is in good spirits but has sustained serious, but non-life-threatening wounds.

The suspect was reportedly located near Montana and Ocean Avenues. A handgun believed to have been used in the ambush was recovered at the scene, and police later confirmed the man was the same individual sought in both shooting investigations.

As of Wednesday evening, authorities had not released the suspect’s name or other details other than that he is believed to be a transient.

in News
Related Posts
Photo Credit: Frank Lee for Komal
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Michelin Stars Shine Bright on LA: Somni West Hollywood and Providence Earn Top Honors

June 26, 2025

Read more
June 26, 2025

Two Restaurants in Los Angeles Receive Three Stars as Michelin Guide Celebrates Bold Flavors The MICHELIN Guide California 2025 celebrated...

Photo: Instagram
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Cherished Culver City Ice Cream Vendor Abducted in Broad Daylight

June 26, 2025

Read more
June 26, 2025

Ambrocio “Enrique” Lozano’s Disappearance Led To Grassroots Action Ambrocio Lozano, also known in the neighborhood as Enrique, was abducted around...

Photo: Official
News

Culver City Leaders Address Youth Safety Crisis After Teen’s Death, Gunfire at Vigil

June 25, 2025

Read more
June 25, 2025

Leaders Respond Following Tragedy and Shooting at School Vigil Culver City officials convened a press conference Wednesday morning to confront...
News, Real Estate

Brentwood Home by Landry Design Group Wins Top National Architecture Award

June 25, 2025

Read more
June 25, 2025

Landry Design Group Wins Gold Nugget Awards for Brentwood, Crestwood Projects Landry Design Group (LDG) earned two top honors at...
News, Video

(Video) WISE & Healthy Aging Helps Loved Ones Boost Their Quality of Life

June 24, 2025

Read more
June 24, 2025

See How the Nonprofit’s Innovative Programs Advance the Dignity of Life for Older Adults See How the Nonprofit’s Innovative Programs...

Photo: Instagram
News

Masked Federal Agents Detain Iranian Asylum Seeker and Wife in Westwood

June 24, 2025

Read more
June 24, 2025

31-Year-Old Woman was Hospitalized After Possible Medical Emergency On Tuesday, June 24, between 11:00 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., near the...

Photo: Official
News

Culver City Pride Rolls In with Sunset Ride and Rally June 28

June 24, 2025

Read more
June 24, 2025

Celebrate With a 6-Mile Pride Ride and Free Block Party Culver City will mark its fifth annual Pride celebration on...

Photo: YouTube
News

Los Angeles Leaders Push to Ban Masks for Federal Agents Amid Immigration Raids

June 24, 2025

Read more
June 24, 2025

Concerns Grow Over Anonymous ICE and CBP Officers in Los Angeles   A growing coalition of California lawmakers and local leaders...
News, Real Estate

Squatter-Plagued Beverly Grove Buildings Could Be Razed After Hazard Cleanup

June 24, 2025

Read more
June 24, 2025

Demolition of Three Abandoned Apartments May Begin in Two Weeks Three abandoned apartment buildings in Beverly Grove may soon be...

Photo: YouTube
News

From Westwood to DTLA, Angelenos March Against Military Escalation in Iran

June 23, 2025

Read more
June 23, 2025

Protestors Rally at the Westwood Federal Building This Weekend Following President Donald Trump’s authorization of airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear-related...

Photo: Facebook
News

Overnight Traffic Stops in Culver City Lead to Felony Arrests, DUI Bust

June 23, 2025

Read more
June 23, 2025

Culver City Police Nab Suspects Wanted for Burglary and Identity Theft Culver City police officers arrested three individuals in separate...
News

LAPD Sergeant Killed Assisting Crash Victims on 405 Freeway in Brentwood

June 23, 2025

Read more
June 23, 2025

Tragic Early-Morning Collision Claims Two Lives, Including Veteran Sergeant Two people, including an LAPD sergeant, were killed early Monday in...

Photo: Facebook
News, Real Estate

Recent Homebuyer Down Payments Slip for First Time in Nearly Two Years

June 23, 2025

Read more
June 23, 2025

April’s Median Down Payment Fell as Buyers Lean Toward Lower-Cost Homes The median down payment made by U.S. homebuyers dropped...

Photo: Google Earth
News, Real Estate

Del Rey Affordable Housing Project to Rise on Former Charter School Site

June 23, 2025

Read more
June 23, 2025

Community Corp., Local Faith Group Team Up to Build 122 New Apartments Plans are moving forward for a new residential...

Photo: MLS
News, Real Estate

Paris Hilton Buys Mark Wahlberg’s Beverly Park Mansion for $63.1M

June 22, 2025

Read more
June 22, 2025

The Heiress and Media Mogul Joins a Star-Studded Neighborhood Paris Hilton and husband Carter Reum have purchased a high-profile estate...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR