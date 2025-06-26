June 27, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Man Arrested in Shooting That Disrupted Vigil for Slain Teen at Culver City High, Police Say

Photo: Facebook

Gunfire Erupted During Memorial Attended by Hundreds at Culver City High School

The Culver City police department announced that a twenty-year-old man was taken into custody Wednesday night in connection with gunfire that disrupted a vigil at Culver City High School, police announced.

The incident unfolded around 7:50 p.m. on June 24, when several hundred people gathered on the school’s football field to honor a student fatally shot days earlier in Torrance. As the memorial took place, a physical altercation escalated, resulting in reports of shots fired near the 11000 block of Franklin Avenue.

Officers already patrolling nearby arrived within two minutes. No injuries were reported, and the scene was quickly secured.

Detectives launched an intensive investigation, ultimately identifying a suspect, 20-year-old Jonathan Plater. Surveillance, search warrants, and investigative leads led authorities to an area near 58th Street and Vermont Avenue in Los Angeles.

On the evening of June 25, detectives observed the suspect entering a vehicle driven by a 17-year-old girl. A traffic stop on 6th Avenue resulted in her detention and the suspect’s arrest without incident. He was later booked at the Culver City Police Department for attempted murder.

Officials emphasized the department’s continued commitment to public safety and thanked the community for its support. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Culver City Police Watch Commander at (310) 253-6202.

in News
