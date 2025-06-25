June 26, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Culver City Leaders Address Youth Safety Crisis After Teen’s Death, Gunfire at Vigil

Photo: Official

Leaders Respond Following Tragedy and Shooting at School Vigil

Culver City officials convened a press conference Wednesday morning to confront mounting concerns over youth safety following two recent incidents involving gun violence, including the fatal shooting of a local high school graduate and an unrelated firearm discharge at his memorial.

The event was held at the Culver City Unified School District office and brought together city and school leaders to outline response efforts and reinforce calls for collective action.

Last week, 2025 Culver City High School graduate and student-athlete Chyler Paton was fatally shot during a pool party in Torrance. He died at the scene, prompting an outpouring of grief from classmates, educators, and residents.

“Our hearts go out to Chyler’s family, his teammates, and every person touched by this senseless violence. Our community is mourning not only a young life lost, but a loss of peace and safety,” said Triston Ezidore, President of the Culver City Unified School Board. Let me be clear: our schools are safe. The threat is the guns — in our neighborhoods, in our public spaces, and far too often in the hands of young people.”

On Tuesday evening, an estimated 200 to 300 community members gathered on the Culver City High School football field for a candlelight vigil honoring Paton’s memory. Around 7:50 p.m., Culver City Police responded to reports of gunshots in the area. Officers arrived swiftly and confirmed there were no injuries, though an active investigation ensued, with law enforcement remaining on-site for several hours to conduct interviews and collect evidence.

Culver City Police Department spokesperson Jennifer Atenza shared, “People scattered when they heard gunfire. Those who remained were held in a containment area until about 11:30 p.m.”

Superintendent Dr. Brian Lucas addressed the media, noting the district’s ongoing initiatives to enhance student well-being, including increased access to mental health services, trauma-informed professional development for staff, and strategic collaborations with local support agencies. 

“At Culver City Unified, the safety and well-being of our students is our highest priority. While our schools remain safe, they are not immune to the broader challenges impacting youth across the nation—including rising mental health needs, the influence of social media, and increased exposure to violence,” said Lucas.

“Our violence prevention work is proactive and grounded in care. But schools cannot do this work alone. We need families, mental health providers, and community leaders to join us in addressing root causes and ensuring every student is supported. ”The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Culver City Police Public Information Officer Jennifer Atenza at 310-253-6120 or jennifer.atenza@culvercity.org.

