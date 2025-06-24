June 25, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Masked Federal Agents Detain Iranian Asylum Seeker and Wife in Westwood

Photo: Instagram

31-Year-Old Woman was Hospitalized After Possible Medical Emergency

On Tuesday, June 24, between 11:00 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., near the intersection of Camden and Santa Monica Boulevard, in the West LA Camden area, just south of Westwood, near the Sawtelle border, a male Iranian asylum seeker was detained by what can only be assumed are several masked Federal agents, who were driving “regular civilian cars” and were not dressed in uniforms, other than tactical vests.

The following video, from the Instagram account Siempre Unidos, is disturbing:

The woman, who is on the ground, is screaming as a man, who in another video identified himself as the couple’s pastor, after her husband was taken away to a car. She exited the home and began to scream, and the masked men descended on her immediately, grabbing her.

The Mr. Checkpoint account posted the video of the pastor, who was also threatened with arrest. 

The pastor cautioned them that the woman was sick, and she fell on the ground and began to seize. The woman was taken to UCLA Ronald Reagan Hospital, reportedly after suffering a possible seizure. 

An agent was stationed in the woman’s room at the hospital to prevent anyone from entering the room, which is hospital procedure for someone in custody, including the woman’s lawyer. 

LA Taco independently confirmed the report of the woman being taken to UCLA Ronald Reagan. The Instagram account Mr. Checkpoint filmed a video of a UCLA staffer explaining the procedure inside the hospital. 

Finally, The Daily Bruin published a social media message which said, “Federal agents brought a person in custody to the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center emergency room earlier today, a UCLA Health spokesperson said in a statement to the Daily Bruin. They added that despite social media reports, there is no U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement raid taking place at the medical center at this time.” However, there was no Bruin Alert or general news release that would alert the student body to the ICE/DHS presence on campus.

The last news release on the UCLA website was from the UCLA staff and was entitled, “Reiterating Our Support for Our Immigrant and International Communities at UCLA.” 

in News
Related Posts
News, Real Estate

Brentwood Home by Landry Design Group Wins Top National Architecture Award

June 25, 2025

Read more
June 25, 2025

Landry Design Group Wins Gold Nugget Awards for Brentwood, Crestwood Projects Landry Design Group (LDG) earned two top honors at...
News, Video

(Video) WISE & Healthy Aging Helps Loved Ones Boost Their Quality of Life

June 24, 2025

Read more
June 24, 2025

See How the Nonprofit’s Innovative Programs Advance the Dignity of Life for Older Adults See How the Nonprofit’s Innovative Programs...

Photo: Official
News

Culver City Pride Rolls In with Sunset Ride and Rally June 28

June 24, 2025

Read more
June 24, 2025

Celebrate With a 6-Mile Pride Ride and Free Block Party Culver City will mark its fifth annual Pride celebration on...

Photo: YouTube
News

Los Angeles Leaders Push to Ban Masks for Federal Agents Amid Immigration Raids

June 24, 2025

Read more
June 24, 2025

Concerns Grow Over Anonymous ICE and CBP Officers in Los Angeles   A growing coalition of California lawmakers and local leaders...
News, Real Estate

Squatter-Plagued Beverly Grove Buildings Could Be Razed After Hazard Cleanup

June 24, 2025

Read more
June 24, 2025

Demolition of Three Abandoned Apartments May Begin in Two Weeks Three abandoned apartment buildings in Beverly Grove may soon be...

Photo: YouTube
News

From Westwood to DTLA, Angelenos March Against Military Escalation in Iran

June 23, 2025

Read more
June 23, 2025

Protestors Rally at the Westwood Federal Building This Weekend Following President Donald Trump’s authorization of airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear-related...

Photo: Facebook
News

Overnight Traffic Stops in Culver City Lead to Felony Arrests, DUI Bust

June 23, 2025

Read more
June 23, 2025

Culver City Police Nab Suspects Wanted for Burglary and Identity Theft Culver City police officers arrested three individuals in separate...
News

LAPD Sergeant Killed Assisting Crash Victims on 405 Freeway in Brentwood

June 23, 2025

Read more
June 23, 2025

Tragic Early-Morning Collision Claims Two Lives, Including Veteran Sergeant Two people, including an LAPD sergeant, were killed early Monday in...

Photo: Facebook
News, Real Estate

Recent Homebuyer Down Payments Slip for First Time in Nearly Two Years

June 23, 2025

Read more
June 23, 2025

April’s Median Down Payment Fell as Buyers Lean Toward Lower-Cost Homes The median down payment made by U.S. homebuyers dropped...

Photo: Google Earth
News, Real Estate

Del Rey Affordable Housing Project to Rise on Former Charter School Site

June 23, 2025

Read more
June 23, 2025

Community Corp., Local Faith Group Team Up to Build 122 New Apartments Plans are moving forward for a new residential...

Photo: MLS
News, Real Estate

Paris Hilton Buys Mark Wahlberg’s Beverly Park Mansion for $63.1M

June 22, 2025

Read more
June 22, 2025

The Heiress and Media Mogul Joins a Star-Studded Neighborhood Paris Hilton and husband Carter Reum have purchased a high-profile estate...

Photo: Instagram
Dining, Food & Drink, News

A.O.C. Brentwood to Close After 16 Years on San Vicente Boulevard

June 22, 2025

Read more
June 22, 2025

Chef Goin and Styne Cite Unsustainably High Rent in Decision to Close  A.O.C. Brentwood, the acclaimed Westside outpost from James...

Photo: Official
News

LA City Councilwomen Yaroslavsky and Jurado Call for Legal Action Against Federal Immigration Raids

June 21, 2025

Read more
June 21, 2025

City Motion Targets Alleged Unconstitutional Tactics, End Qualified Immunity for Fed Officers  City Councilmembers Katy Yaroslavsky and Ysabel Jurado introduced...
News

Weekend Lane Closures on PCH in Malibu Could Snarl Summer Beach Traffic

June 21, 2025

Read more
June 21, 2025

Army Corps Work Triggers Weekend Closure on Pacific Coast Highway Motorists traveling along Pacific Coast Highway this weekend should prepare...

Photo: Official
News

All Aboard to LAX: Metro Opens Game-Changing Transit Hub Ahead of Global Events

June 20, 2025

Read more
June 20, 2025

 New LAX/Metro Transit Center Comes Closer to Connecting Metro Directly to LAX The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro)...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR