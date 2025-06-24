Masked Federal Agents Detain Iranian Asylum Seeker and Wife in Westwood

31-Year-Old Woman was Hospitalized After Possible Medical Emergency

On Tuesday, June 24, between 11:00 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., near the intersection of Camden and Santa Monica Boulevard, in the West LA Camden area, just south of Westwood, near the Sawtelle border, a male Iranian asylum seeker was detained by what can only be assumed are several masked Federal agents, who were driving “regular civilian cars” and were not dressed in uniforms, other than tactical vests.

The following video, from the Instagram account Siempre Unidos, is disturbing:

The woman, who is on the ground, is screaming as a man, who in another video identified himself as the couple’s pastor, after her husband was taken away to a car. She exited the home and began to scream, and the masked men descended on her immediately, grabbing her.

The Mr. Checkpoint account posted the video of the pastor, who was also threatened with arrest.

The pastor cautioned them that the woman was sick, and she fell on the ground and began to seize. The woman was taken to UCLA Ronald Reagan Hospital, reportedly after suffering a possible seizure.

An agent was stationed in the woman’s room at the hospital to prevent anyone from entering the room, which is hospital procedure for someone in custody, including the woman’s lawyer.

LA Taco independently confirmed the report of the woman being taken to UCLA Ronald Reagan. The Instagram account Mr. Checkpoint filmed a video of a UCLA staffer explaining the procedure inside the hospital.

Finally, The Daily Bruin published a social media message which said, “Federal agents brought a person in custody to the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center emergency room earlier today, a UCLA Health spokesperson said in a statement to the Daily Bruin. They added that despite social media reports, there is no U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement raid taking place at the medical center at this time.” However, there was no Bruin Alert or general news release that would alert the student body to the ICE/DHS presence on campus.

The last news release on the UCLA website was from the UCLA staff and was entitled, “Reiterating Our Support for Our Immigrant and International Communities at UCLA.”