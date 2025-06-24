June 25, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Los Angeles Leaders Push to Ban Masks for Federal Agents Amid Immigration Raids

Photo: YouTube

Concerns Grow Over Anonymous ICE and CBP Officers in Los Angeles  

A growing coalition of California lawmakers and local leaders is calling for a statewide ban on masked law enforcement officers, including federal immigration agents, in response to escalating concerns over the anonymity of personnel involved in enforcement operations across Los Angeles County.

Since early June, Los Angeles has seen the arrival of approximately 4,000 members of the California National Guard, 700 active-duty U.S. Marines, and an undisclosed number of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents. While local and state officials have acknowledged the role of these federal officers, criticism has intensified over their frequent use of masks during enforcement actions.

Footage circulating on social media shows individuals alleged to be federal agents exiting unmarked vehicles, often in plain clothes and without immediate identification. Some of these encounters have fueled fears of impersonation, with reports surfacing of kidnappings and other criminal acts committed by people claiming to be ICE officers.

At a Friday evening briefing, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass reportedly voiced concern about ongoing immigration operations being carried out by masked individuals in the city. The Los Angeles Times also reported that the issue dominated discussions at a recent Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors meeting.

Supervisor Kathryn Barger, the board’s only Republican member, recounted an incident in which a staffer’s godson was pulled over by two men in an unmarked vehicle outfitted with flashing lights. One of the men allegedly commented that the driver had “a nice truck for someone with his surname.”

Supervisor Holly Mitchell questioned the use of half-face ski masks by agents operating in summer conditions. She expressed support for a bill currently under consideration in Sacramento prohibiting all law enforcement officers—local, state, and federal—from wearing masks during non-undercover operations.

The latest flashpoint occurred Saturday in Santa Ana, where up to seven masked individuals were seen during a forceful arrest of a man whose three sons are active-duty members of the U.S. military. The masked men who refused to identify themselves tried to grab the man, who was likely terrified, and who ran in fear. The agents then allegedly caught the man and punched him repeatedly.

in News
Related Posts
News, Real Estate

Brentwood Home by Landry Design Group Wins Top National Architecture Award

June 25, 2025

Read more
June 25, 2025

Landry Design Group Wins Gold Nugget Awards for Brentwood, Crestwood Projects Landry Design Group (LDG) earned two top honors at...
News, Video

(Video) WISE & Healthy Aging Helps Loved Ones Boost Their Quality of Life

June 24, 2025

Read more
June 24, 2025

See How the Nonprofit’s Innovative Programs Advance the Dignity of Life for Older Adults See How the Nonprofit’s Innovative Programs...

Photo: Instagram
News

Masked Federal Agents Detain Iranian Asylum Seeker and Wife in Westwood

June 24, 2025

Read more
June 24, 2025

31-Year-Old Woman was Hospitalized After Possible Medical Emergency On Tuesday, June 24, between 11:00 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., near the...

Photo: Official
News

Culver City Pride Rolls In with Sunset Ride and Rally June 28

June 24, 2025

Read more
June 24, 2025

Celebrate With a 6-Mile Pride Ride and Free Block Party Culver City will mark its fifth annual Pride celebration on...
News, Real Estate

Squatter-Plagued Beverly Grove Buildings Could Be Razed After Hazard Cleanup

June 24, 2025

Read more
June 24, 2025

Demolition of Three Abandoned Apartments May Begin in Two Weeks Three abandoned apartment buildings in Beverly Grove may soon be...

Photo: YouTube
News

From Westwood to DTLA, Angelenos March Against Military Escalation in Iran

June 23, 2025

Read more
June 23, 2025

Protestors Rally at the Westwood Federal Building This Weekend Following President Donald Trump’s authorization of airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear-related...

Photo: Facebook
News

Overnight Traffic Stops in Culver City Lead to Felony Arrests, DUI Bust

June 23, 2025

Read more
June 23, 2025

Culver City Police Nab Suspects Wanted for Burglary and Identity Theft Culver City police officers arrested three individuals in separate...
News

LAPD Sergeant Killed Assisting Crash Victims on 405 Freeway in Brentwood

June 23, 2025

Read more
June 23, 2025

Tragic Early-Morning Collision Claims Two Lives, Including Veteran Sergeant Two people, including an LAPD sergeant, were killed early Monday in...

Photo: Facebook
News, Real Estate

Recent Homebuyer Down Payments Slip for First Time in Nearly Two Years

June 23, 2025

Read more
June 23, 2025

April’s Median Down Payment Fell as Buyers Lean Toward Lower-Cost Homes The median down payment made by U.S. homebuyers dropped...

Photo: Google Earth
News, Real Estate

Del Rey Affordable Housing Project to Rise on Former Charter School Site

June 23, 2025

Read more
June 23, 2025

Community Corp., Local Faith Group Team Up to Build 122 New Apartments Plans are moving forward for a new residential...

Photo: MLS
News, Real Estate

Paris Hilton Buys Mark Wahlberg’s Beverly Park Mansion for $63.1M

June 22, 2025

Read more
June 22, 2025

The Heiress and Media Mogul Joins a Star-Studded Neighborhood Paris Hilton and husband Carter Reum have purchased a high-profile estate...

Photo: Instagram
Dining, Food & Drink, News

A.O.C. Brentwood to Close After 16 Years on San Vicente Boulevard

June 22, 2025

Read more
June 22, 2025

Chef Goin and Styne Cite Unsustainably High Rent in Decision to Close  A.O.C. Brentwood, the acclaimed Westside outpost from James...

Photo: Official
News

LA City Councilwomen Yaroslavsky and Jurado Call for Legal Action Against Federal Immigration Raids

June 21, 2025

Read more
June 21, 2025

City Motion Targets Alleged Unconstitutional Tactics, End Qualified Immunity for Fed Officers  City Councilmembers Katy Yaroslavsky and Ysabel Jurado introduced...
News

Weekend Lane Closures on PCH in Malibu Could Snarl Summer Beach Traffic

June 21, 2025

Read more
June 21, 2025

Army Corps Work Triggers Weekend Closure on Pacific Coast Highway Motorists traveling along Pacific Coast Highway this weekend should prepare...

Photo: Official
News

All Aboard to LAX: Metro Opens Game-Changing Transit Hub Ahead of Global Events

June 20, 2025

Read more
June 20, 2025

 New LAX/Metro Transit Center Comes Closer to Connecting Metro Directly to LAX The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro)...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR