Culver City Pride Rolls In with Sunset Ride and Rally June 28

Celebrate With a 6-Mile Pride Ride and Free Block Party

Culver City will mark its fifth annual Pride celebration on Saturday, June 28, with a series of free events aimed at promoting inclusion and community connection, beginning with a late-afternoon bike ride and culminating in a festive block party and rally in the heart of Downtown.

Themed “Golden Hour,” this year’s event features a 6-mile Pride Ride beginning at 4 p.m. at Syd Kronenthal Park, followed by a Rally and Block Party at 6 p.m. at the Culver Steps in Town Plaza. The ride and rally are open to all and free of charge.

Participants in the Pride Ride will cruise through Culver City’s streets, ending at Main Street just in time for the main festivities to begin. The rally will feature music, local food vendors, speakers, art, and performances from community leaders and LGBTQ+ organizations.

Organizers describe the event as a joyful and inclusive evening that honors the history of the LGBTQ+ movement, tracing its roots to the 1969 Stonewall uprising, and looking forward to a more equitable and sustainable Culver City.

Attendees are encouraged to leave their cars at home and take alternative transportation due to limited parking. Culver CityBus provides convenient access to the event locations via Lines 1, 1C1 Circulator, and 4. More information is available at the Culver CityBus website or by calling (310) 253-6500.

Additional details and Pride-themed merchandise can be found on the Culver City Pride website.