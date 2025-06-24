June 25, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Culver City Pride Rolls In with Sunset Ride and Rally June 28

Photo: Official

Celebrate With a 6-Mile Pride Ride and Free Block Party

Culver City will mark its fifth annual Pride celebration on Saturday, June 28, with a series of free events aimed at promoting inclusion and community connection, beginning with a late-afternoon bike ride and culminating in a festive block party and rally in the heart of Downtown.

Themed “Golden Hour,” this year’s event features a 6-mile Pride Ride beginning at 4 p.m. at Syd Kronenthal Park, followed by a Rally and Block Party at 6 p.m. at the Culver Steps in Town Plaza. The ride and rally are open to all and free of charge.

Participants in the Pride Ride will cruise through Culver City’s streets, ending at Main Street just in time for the main festivities to begin. The rally will feature music, local food vendors, speakers, art, and performances from community leaders and LGBTQ+ organizations.

Organizers describe the event as a joyful and inclusive evening that honors the history of the LGBTQ+ movement, tracing its roots to the 1969 Stonewall uprising, and looking forward to a more equitable and sustainable Culver City.

Attendees are encouraged to leave their cars at home and take alternative transportation due to limited parking. Culver CityBus provides convenient access to the event locations via Lines 1, 1C1 Circulator, and 4. More information is available at the Culver CityBus website or by calling (310) 253-6500.

Additional details and Pride-themed merchandise can be found on the Culver City Pride website.

Related Posts
News, Real Estate

Brentwood Home by Landry Design Group Wins Top National Architecture Award

June 25, 2025

Read more
June 25, 2025

Landry Design Group Wins Gold Nugget Awards for Brentwood, Crestwood Projects Landry Design Group (LDG) earned two top honors at...
News, Video

(Video) WISE & Healthy Aging Helps Loved Ones Boost Their Quality of Life

June 24, 2025

Read more
June 24, 2025

See How the Nonprofit’s Innovative Programs Advance the Dignity of Life for Older Adults See How the Nonprofit’s Innovative Programs...

Photo: Instagram
News

Masked Federal Agents Detain Iranian Asylum Seeker and Wife in Westwood

June 24, 2025

Read more
June 24, 2025

31-Year-Old Woman was Hospitalized After Possible Medical Emergency On Tuesday, June 24, between 11:00 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., near the...

Photo: YouTube
News

Los Angeles Leaders Push to Ban Masks for Federal Agents Amid Immigration Raids

June 24, 2025

Read more
June 24, 2025

Concerns Grow Over Anonymous ICE and CBP Officers in Los Angeles   A growing coalition of California lawmakers and local leaders...
News, Real Estate

Squatter-Plagued Beverly Grove Buildings Could Be Razed After Hazard Cleanup

June 24, 2025

Read more
June 24, 2025

Demolition of Three Abandoned Apartments May Begin in Two Weeks Three abandoned apartment buildings in Beverly Grove may soon be...

Photo: YouTube
News

From Westwood to DTLA, Angelenos March Against Military Escalation in Iran

June 23, 2025

Read more
June 23, 2025

Protestors Rally at the Westwood Federal Building This Weekend Following President Donald Trump’s authorization of airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear-related...

Photo: Facebook
News

Overnight Traffic Stops in Culver City Lead to Felony Arrests, DUI Bust

June 23, 2025

Read more
June 23, 2025

Culver City Police Nab Suspects Wanted for Burglary and Identity Theft Culver City police officers arrested three individuals in separate...
News

LAPD Sergeant Killed Assisting Crash Victims on 405 Freeway in Brentwood

June 23, 2025

Read more
June 23, 2025

Tragic Early-Morning Collision Claims Two Lives, Including Veteran Sergeant Two people, including an LAPD sergeant, were killed early Monday in...

Photo: Facebook
News, Real Estate

Recent Homebuyer Down Payments Slip for First Time in Nearly Two Years

June 23, 2025

Read more
June 23, 2025

April’s Median Down Payment Fell as Buyers Lean Toward Lower-Cost Homes The median down payment made by U.S. homebuyers dropped...

Photo: Google Earth
News, Real Estate

Del Rey Affordable Housing Project to Rise on Former Charter School Site

June 23, 2025

Read more
June 23, 2025

Community Corp., Local Faith Group Team Up to Build 122 New Apartments Plans are moving forward for a new residential...

Photo: MLS
News, Real Estate

Paris Hilton Buys Mark Wahlberg’s Beverly Park Mansion for $63.1M

June 22, 2025

Read more
June 22, 2025

The Heiress and Media Mogul Joins a Star-Studded Neighborhood Paris Hilton and husband Carter Reum have purchased a high-profile estate...

Photo: Instagram
Dining, Food & Drink, News

A.O.C. Brentwood to Close After 16 Years on San Vicente Boulevard

June 22, 2025

Read more
June 22, 2025

Chef Goin and Styne Cite Unsustainably High Rent in Decision to Close  A.O.C. Brentwood, the acclaimed Westside outpost from James...

Photo: Official
News

LA City Councilwomen Yaroslavsky and Jurado Call for Legal Action Against Federal Immigration Raids

June 21, 2025

Read more
June 21, 2025

City Motion Targets Alleged Unconstitutional Tactics, End Qualified Immunity for Fed Officers  City Councilmembers Katy Yaroslavsky and Ysabel Jurado introduced...
News

Weekend Lane Closures on PCH in Malibu Could Snarl Summer Beach Traffic

June 21, 2025

Read more
June 21, 2025

Army Corps Work Triggers Weekend Closure on Pacific Coast Highway Motorists traveling along Pacific Coast Highway this weekend should prepare...

Photo: Official
News

All Aboard to LAX: Metro Opens Game-Changing Transit Hub Ahead of Global Events

June 20, 2025

Read more
June 20, 2025

 New LAX/Metro Transit Center Comes Closer to Connecting Metro Directly to LAX The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro)...

