Overnight Traffic Stops in Culver City Lead to Felony Arrests, DUI Bust

Culver City Police Nab Suspects Wanted for Burglary and Identity Theft

Culver City police officers arrested three individuals in separate incidents during overnight patrols, each involving serious offenses ranging from DUI to outstanding felony warrants.

The first arrest occurred near Slauson Avenue and the 90 Freeway, where officers conducted a traffic stop and discovered the driver was wanted on a felony burglary warrant. The individual was taken into custody without incident.

A second stop near Bristol Parkway and Green Valley Circle resulted in a DUI arrest after officers determined the driver’s blood alcohol content measured 0.22, nearly three times the legal limit.

In a third incident, police pulled over a vehicle at Matteson Avenue and College Boulevard and learned the driver was wanted for felony identity theft. That individual was also arrested without incident.

All three suspects were booked into custody