LAPD Sergeant Killed Assisting Crash Victims on 405 Freeway in Brentwood

Tragic Early-Morning Collision Claims Two Lives, Including Veteran Sergeant

Two people, including an LAPD sergeant, were killed early Monday in a multi-vehicle crash that shut down all southbound lanes of the 405 Freeway near Moraga Drive for several hours.

The crash happened just before 2:00 a.m., when Sgt. Shiou Deng, a 26-year department veteran, stopped to assist with a separate collision. While attempting to slow traffic by activating his rear amber lights and positioning his patrol car for protection, Deng was struck by an oncoming vehicle.

California Highway Patrol reported four individuals involved in the incident. One male, 34, died at the scene. Deng and another person, 45, were taken to Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center. One of the transported patients was in grave condition, while a 35-year-old was listed as fair. A fourth person, age 26, declined hospital transport for minor injuries.

During the press conference held outside of Reagan Hospital, LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell said, “He was a deeply respected leader within our department and a trusted protector of our communities. His loss is immeasurable, and the grief we feel is shared not only by the men and women of the LAPD, but by the entire law enforcement family and the residents he served so faithfully.”

Deng served most of his LAPD career in the department’s Mental Evaluation Unit before earning the rank of sergeant two years ago. He was most recently assigned to the West Los Angeles Division.

By 12:18 p.m., CHP had lifted the SigAlert and reopened all southbound lanes.

Flags on Los Angeles city buildings were lowered to half-staff following announcements from Mayor Karen Bass. Governor Gavin Newsom also ordered state flags flown at half-staff at the Capitol and Capitol Annex Swing Space. A procession of took the officer’s body from UCLA to the Medical Examiner’s office.

By late afternoon, fellow officers and community members had gathered outside the West LA Division, leaving white and blue roses next to Deng’s photograph in tribute. Chief McDonnell stated in a press release that details of Deng’s memorial would be released in the coming days.