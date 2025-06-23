From Westwood to DTLA, Angelenos March Against Military Escalation in Iran

Protestors Rally at the Westwood Federal Building This Weekend

Following President Donald Trump’s authorization of airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear-related sites, protests unfolded across Los Angeles while California officials initiated precautionary measures to monitor for any potential retaliatory threats.

While President Trump announced a ceasefire late Monday afternoon, Iran’s government stated that it had not received any such communication from the United States or agreed to a ceasefire as of 6:21 p.m. PT, as reported by AFP News Agency.

The targeted strikes—carried out on facilities in Fordow, Isfahan, and Natanz—have drawn condemnation from demonstrators and prompted renewed security assessments from local and state agencies.

In Westwood, demonstrators gathered Sunday outside the Wilshire Federal Building, holding signs and chanting in opposition to further military engagement. The “No War on Iran” protest joined a chorus of similar demonstrations taking place in cities across the country over the weekend.

Meanwhile, in Downtown Los Angeles, crowds assembled shortly after reports of the airstrikes were confirmed, voicing strong disapproval of the administration’s actions and calling for de-escalation in the region.

Security was visibly increased around federal buildings. U.S. Marines and National Guard personnel were seen stationed outside the Wilshire Federal Building, a site that has been a focal point of recent protests, including ongoing demonstrations against federal immigration enforcement.

One protester, Lisa, told Fox News 11, “It’s pretty much a waste of resources. I also feel bad for all these guys out here.” about the military troops being posted at the Westwood Federal Building.