Weekend Lane Closures on PCH in Malibu Could Snarl Summer Beach Traffic

Army Corps Work Triggers Weekend Closure on Pacific Coast Highway

Motorists traveling along Pacific Coast Highway this weekend should prepare for potential delays due to extended lane closures in Malibu, as announced by CalTrans District 7..

According to transportation and public safety authorities, one southbound lane of PCH will be closed just south of Big Rock Drive from 5:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday, June 22 and 23. The closure is part of a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers property clearing operation.

Officials urge drivers to slow down, remain alert for workers in the area, and plan for increased travel times through the affected stretch of the highway. The lane reduction is scheduled to last through daylight hours each day to ensure safe working conditions for crews on-site.

This is the first closure after the official start of summer on Friday, June 20.