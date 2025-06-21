June 21, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

LA City Councilwomen Yaroslavsky and Jurado Call for Legal Action Against Federal Immigration Raids

Photo: Official

City Motion Targets Alleged Unconstitutional Tactics, End Qualified Immunity for Fed Officers 

City Councilmembers Katy Yaroslavsky and Ysabel Jurado introduced a motion on Friday urging the City Attorney to pursue legal action against the Trump administration in response to reports of aggressive and potentially unlawful immigration enforcement across several Los Angeles neighborhoods.

“These actions undermine the fundamental civil rights of our residents and threaten the safety of our entire community,” said Councilmember Yaroslavsky. “We have a responsibility to protect our communities from abuse, and that includes holding the federal government accountable when it crosses the line.” 

The motion asks the City Attorney to challenge the use of qualified immunity by federal agents accused of violating constitutional rights. Residents have reported being stopped, questioned, and detained by individuals identifying themselves as federal immigration agents, many of whom allegedly lack badges or other official identification. Some agents have reportedly presented unsigned or blank warrants, raising concerns about racial profiling and due process violations.

“These actions further terrorize and traumatize our neighborhoods while tearing communities apart,” said Councilmember Jurado. “In the face of this, Angelenos are showing courage and solidarity, and we must do everything in our power to protect them.” 

The legal effort aims to safeguard the civil rights of those who may fear coming forward due to the risk of retaliation or further targeting. “This action would ensure that constitutional protections apply equally to all Angelenos,” the motion states, while also working to rebuild trust in communities shaken by these encounters.

The call for legal intervention follows a recent federal court ruling in United Farm Workers v. Noem, where a judge temporarily blocked similar immigration enforcement actions in California’s Central Valley.

The motion is expected to move to committee for further consideration in the coming weeks.

in News
Related Posts
News

Weekend Lane Closures on PCH in Malibu Could Snarl Summer Beach Traffic

June 21, 2025

Read more
June 21, 2025

Army Corps Work Triggers Weekend Closure on Pacific Coast Highway Motorists traveling along Pacific Coast Highway this weekend should prepare...

Photo: Official
News

All Aboard to LAX: Metro Opens Game-Changing Transit Hub Ahead of Global Events

June 20, 2025

Read more
June 20, 2025

 New LAX/Metro Transit Center Comes Closer to Connecting Metro Directly to LAX The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro)...

Photo: Official
News

Princess Diana’s Largest Wardrobe Auction Set for Beverly Hills

June 20, 2025

Read more
June 20, 2025

Over 200 Royal Garments to Hit the Auction Block for Charity More than 200 garments and royal artifacts, including the...
News

Queer Beauty Through the Ages: Getty Hosts Lecture on Greek Art’s Influence on LGBTQ Aesthetics

June 20, 2025

Read more
June 20, 2025

Art Historian to Trace Homoerotic Imagery From Ancient Greece to Modern Queer Identity As part of its ongoing Pride Month...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Food Fight on the Venice Boardwalk: Chefs Stand Up for Immigrants with Food

June 20, 2025

Read more
June 20, 2025

Turk’s Pizza Party Rallies Top Local Eateries for an Immigrant Rights Fundraiser In a bold display of culinary activism, Turk’s...

Photo: YouTube
News

Navy Vietnam Vet Finally Gets His UCLA Commencement Moment

June 20, 2025

Read more
June 20, 2025

John Fong, 80, Missed His Graduation in 1968 While in Vietnam  Nearly six decades after completing his studies, U.S. Navy...

Photo: Official
News

Culver City Launches Solidarity Campaign Alongside Hate Crimes Report Presentation

June 20, 2025

Read more
June 20, 2025

Join City Leaders on June 24 for a Community Presentation on Rising Hate Incidents Local officials and residents are invited...
News

Films, Flair, and Panoramas: Free Cultural Events Light Up The Ebell This Week

June 20, 2025

Read more
June 20, 2025

The Ebell Theatre Hosts a Double Feature of Films, Plus a Coffee Talk A pair of free public events this...

Photo: CCPD
News

Culver City Police Nab Two Suspects in Canterbury Drive Burglary Case

June 19, 2025

Read more
June 19, 2025

Community Tip and Set Investigation Lead to Arrest of Repeat Offenders Culver City police have arrested two suspects in connection...

Photo: YouTube
News

9th Circuit Court Backs Trump in Battle Over California National Guard Control

June 19, 2025

Read more
June 19, 2025

Federal Judges Allow Trump to Retain Command of Troops in Los Angeles Federal judges on Thursday cleared the way for...

Photo: UCLA
News

Nightly I-405 Lane Closures Begin June 23 for Sepulveda Pass Rehab

June 19, 2025

Read more
June 19, 2025

Caltrans Will Shut Down Select Lanes Nightly Through June 28 The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) has announced overnight lane...
News, Video

(Video) Where great minds grow at The Willows Community School

June 19, 2025

Read more
June 19, 2025

The Willows, a DK-8 co-educational school, enrolls 474 students from 57+ zip codes annually. As a balanced, progressive educational leader, experiential learning,...
News, Video

(Video) The Guest List Collab Dinner with Chef Raphael Lunetta and Chef Alan Wong

June 19, 2025

Read more
June 19, 2025

Held at Marelle Restaurant at The Sandbourne Hotel in Santa Monica. An Incredible mix of Hawaiian and Santa Monica’s flavors...

Photo: Instagram
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Summer Pop-Ups Serve Crullers, Challah Donuts, Croissants, Coffee and Musical Vibes

June 19, 2025

Read more
June 19, 2025

Nyletta Nyletta, Challah Dad, Des Croissants Paris Bring Pastry Delights to Culver City A pair of sweet summer pop-ups are...
News, Video

(Video) A Plus Tree: A Steward of Urban Forest Management Across Los Angeles

June 18, 2025

Read more
June 18, 2025

For More Information, Go to Aplustree.com For More Information, Go to https://t.co/fvJmXNZPfw pic.twitter.com/oxfMddVpLR — Westside Today (@WestsideLAToday) June 19, 2025

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR