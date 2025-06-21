LA City Councilwomen Yaroslavsky and Jurado Call for Legal Action Against Federal Immigration Raids

City Motion Targets Alleged Unconstitutional Tactics, End Qualified Immunity for Fed Officers

City Councilmembers Katy Yaroslavsky and Ysabel Jurado introduced a motion on Friday urging the City Attorney to pursue legal action against the Trump administration in response to reports of aggressive and potentially unlawful immigration enforcement across several Los Angeles neighborhoods.

“These actions undermine the fundamental civil rights of our residents and threaten the safety of our entire community,” said Councilmember Yaroslavsky. “We have a responsibility to protect our communities from abuse, and that includes holding the federal government accountable when it crosses the line.”

The motion asks the City Attorney to challenge the use of qualified immunity by federal agents accused of violating constitutional rights. Residents have reported being stopped, questioned, and detained by individuals identifying themselves as federal immigration agents, many of whom allegedly lack badges or other official identification. Some agents have reportedly presented unsigned or blank warrants, raising concerns about racial profiling and due process violations.

“These actions further terrorize and traumatize our neighborhoods while tearing communities apart,” said Councilmember Jurado. “In the face of this, Angelenos are showing courage and solidarity, and we must do everything in our power to protect them.”

The legal effort aims to safeguard the civil rights of those who may fear coming forward due to the risk of retaliation or further targeting. “This action would ensure that constitutional protections apply equally to all Angelenos,” the motion states, while also working to rebuild trust in communities shaken by these encounters.

The call for legal intervention follows a recent federal court ruling in United Farm Workers v. Noem, where a judge temporarily blocked similar immigration enforcement actions in California’s Central Valley.

The motion is expected to move to committee for further consideration in the coming weeks.