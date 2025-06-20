Princess Diana’s Largest Wardrobe Auction Set for Beverly Hills

Over 200 Royal Garments to Hit the Auction Block for Charity

More than 200 garments and royal artifacts, including the largest-ever collection of clothing worn by Princess Diana, will go under the hammer in a highly anticipated auction scheduled for June 26 in Beverly Hills.

Titled “Princess Diana’s Style & A Royal Collection,” the event is being presented by Julien’s Auctions and features a rare array of iconic fashion pieces and royal heirlooms spanning centuries. The auction is expected to draw global interest from collectors and royal enthusiasts alike, with part of the proceeds benefitting Muscular Dystrophy UK.

“This is the most extensive collection of Princess Diana’s wardrobe ever offered to the public,” said Martin Nolan, co-founder and executive director of Julien’s Auctions. “These pieces not only reflect Diana’s unmistakable sense of style and elegance, but also capture her role as a humanitarian and global icon.”

In addition to items worn by the Princess of Wales, the sale will include clothing and memorabilia belonging to other members of the British royal family, including Queen Elizabeth II, the Queen Mother, and the Duke and Duchess of Windsor, with pieces dating back to the 19th century.

The upcoming auction follows a series of headline-making sales from Diana’s closet. In 2023, a dress she wore on two separate occasions fetched over $1.1 million, while a red sheep-patterned sweater worn during her engagement to then-Prince Charles sold for the same amount.

You can view the clothes and register for the auction here.