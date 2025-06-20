June 21, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Princess Diana’s Largest Wardrobe Auction Set for Beverly Hills

Photo: Official

Over 200 Royal Garments to Hit the Auction Block for Charity

More than 200 garments and royal artifacts, including the largest-ever collection of clothing worn by Princess Diana, will go under the hammer in a highly anticipated auction scheduled for June 26 in Beverly Hills.

Titled “Princess Diana’s Style & A Royal Collection,” the event is being presented by Julien’s Auctions and features a rare array of iconic fashion pieces and royal heirlooms spanning centuries. The auction is expected to draw global interest from collectors and royal enthusiasts alike, with part of the proceeds benefitting Muscular Dystrophy UK.

“This is the most extensive collection of Princess Diana’s wardrobe ever offered to the public,” said Martin Nolan, co-founder and executive director of Julien’s Auctions. “These pieces not only reflect Diana’s unmistakable sense of style and elegance, but also capture her role as a humanitarian and global icon.”

In addition to items worn by the Princess of Wales, the sale will include clothing and memorabilia belonging to other members of the British royal family, including Queen Elizabeth II, the Queen Mother, and the Duke and Duchess of Windsor, with pieces dating back to the 19th century.

The upcoming auction follows a series of headline-making sales from Diana’s closet. In 2023, a dress she wore on two separate occasions fetched over $1.1 million, while a red sheep-patterned sweater worn during her engagement to then-Prince Charles sold for the same amount.

You can view the clothes and register for the auction here.

in News
Related Posts
News

Queer Beauty Through the Ages: Getty Hosts Lecture on Greek Art’s Influence on LGBTQ Aesthetics

June 20, 2025

Read more
June 20, 2025

Art Historian to Trace Homoerotic Imagery From Ancient Greece to Modern Queer Identity As part of its ongoing Pride Month...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Food Fight on the Venice Boardwalk: Chefs Stand Up for Immigrants with Food

June 20, 2025

Read more
June 20, 2025

Turk’s Pizza Party Rallies Top Local Eateries for an Immigrant Rights Fundraiser In a bold display of culinary activism, Turk’s...

Photo: YouTube
News

Navy Vietnam Vet Finally Gets His UCLA Commencement Moment

June 20, 2025

Read more
June 20, 2025

John Fong, 80, Missed His Graduation in 1968 While in Vietnam  Nearly six decades after completing his studies, U.S. Navy...

Photo: Official
News

Culver City Launches Solidarity Campaign Alongside Hate Crimes Report Presentation

June 20, 2025

Read more
June 20, 2025

Join City Leaders on June 24 for a Community Presentation on Rising Hate Incidents Local officials and residents are invited...
News

Films, Flair, and Panoramas: Free Cultural Events Light Up The Ebell This Week

June 20, 2025

Read more
June 20, 2025

The Ebell Theatre Hosts a Double Feature of Films, Plus a Coffee Talk A pair of free public events this...

Photo: CCPD
News

Culver City Police Nab Two Suspects in Canterbury Drive Burglary Case

June 19, 2025

Read more
June 19, 2025

Community Tip and Set Investigation Lead to Arrest of Repeat Offenders Culver City police have arrested two suspects in connection...

Photo: YouTube
News

9th Circuit Court Backs Trump in Battle Over California National Guard Control

June 19, 2025

Read more
June 19, 2025

Federal Judges Allow Trump to Retain Command of Troops in Los Angeles Federal judges on Thursday cleared the way for...

Photo: UCLA
News

Nightly I-405 Lane Closures Begin June 23 for Sepulveda Pass Rehab

June 19, 2025

Read more
June 19, 2025

Caltrans Will Shut Down Select Lanes Nightly Through June 28 The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) has announced overnight lane...
News, Video

(Video) Where great minds grow at The Willows Community School

June 19, 2025

Read more
June 19, 2025

The Willows, a DK-8 co-educational school, enrolls 474 students from 57+ zip codes annually. As a balanced, progressive educational leader, experiential learning,...
News, Video

(Video) The Guest List Collab Dinner with Chef Raphael Lunetta and Chef Alan Wong

June 19, 2025

Read more
June 19, 2025

Held at Marelle Restaurant at The Sandbourne Hotel in Santa Monica. An Incredible mix of Hawaiian and Santa Monica’s flavors...

Photo: Instagram
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Summer Pop-Ups Serve Crullers, Challah Donuts, Croissants, Coffee and Musical Vibes

June 19, 2025

Read more
June 19, 2025

Nyletta Nyletta, Challah Dad, Des Croissants Paris Bring Pastry Delights to Culver City A pair of sweet summer pop-ups are...
News, Video

(Video) A Plus Tree: A Steward of Urban Forest Management Across Los Angeles

June 18, 2025

Read more
June 18, 2025

For More Information, Go to Aplustree.com For More Information, Go to https://t.co/fvJmXNZPfw pic.twitter.com/oxfMddVpLR — Westside Today (@WestsideLAToday) June 19, 2025

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Pizza Girl Brings Clean, Classic Italian Pizza to West Hollywood’s Sunset Strip

June 18, 2025

Read more
June 18, 2025

Founder Caroline D’Amore opens “Pink and Mortar” shop at Hotel Ziggy Pizza Girl is now open at its new brick-and-mortar...

Photo: Official
News

Foodie Week Returns to Westfield Century City With 10 Days of Irresistible Dining Deals

June 18, 2025

Read more
June 18, 2025

25 Restaurants Are Serving Up Exclusive Offers, Prix-Fixe Menus,  Limited-Time Treats Westfield Century City is kicking off its annual Foodie...

Photo: Official
News

Justice Served by the Slice: L.A. Chefs Rally for Pies for Justice Fundraiser

June 18, 2025

Read more
June 18, 2025

Sweet, Savory, and Pizza Pies to Support Foster Youth and Civil Rights Chefs and restaurants from across Los Angeles and...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR