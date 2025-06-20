Navy Vietnam Vet Finally Gets His UCLA Commencement Moment

John Fong, 80, Missed His Graduation in 1968 While in Vietnam

Nearly six decades after completing his studies, U.S. Navy veteran John Fong finally crossed the graduation stage at UCLA, fulfilling a dream deferred by military service.

Fong, 80, earned a double major in history and geography in 1968, but was drafted into the Navy shortly before his commencement ceremony and deployed to serve four years during the Vietnam War. While he received his diploma, he missed the traditional walk that marks the culmination of academic achievement.

That milestone remained unfinished in Fong’s mind for years. He recalled the missed moment during his sons’ graduations from high school and UC Berkeley, but never expected to take the stage himself.

“When I heard ‘Pomp and Circumstance’ music, and I was right at the head of the line, I felt it. I could really feel ’Wow. It’s finally going around, full circle!”, said Fong, as quoted by NBC Los Angeles.