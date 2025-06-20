Films, Flair, and Panoramas: Free Cultural Events Light Up The Ebell This Week

The Ebell Theatre Hosts a Double Feature of Films, Plus a Coffee Talk

A pair of free public events this June at the historic Wilshire Ebell Theatre and Club will spotlight iconic cinema and immersive artistry as part of The Ebell of Los Angeles’ ongoing LA Voices cultural series.

On Sunday, June 22, guests are invited to attend LA Voices: Free Film Screenings—a double feature celebrating two beloved films and queer short subjects. The afternoon begins with, in celebration of Pride Month, The Ebell presents a day of films honoring trailblazers, visionaries, and cultural icons — from real-life revolutionaries to fictional divas — who claimed space through art, activism, and unapologetic expression.

Short Film Series: Foundations of Queer, Feminist, and Creative Resistance – 1–2 PM

Madin Lopez on Octavia Butler

A poetic tribute to the visionary science fiction writer whose prophetic voice reshaped the boundaries of genre, race, and gender.

Ellen Gavin on Ruth and Jean Mountaingrove

A tender portrait of two lesbian feminist artists whose love and photography documented and inspired the radical women’s movement.

Karla Legaspy on Gloria Anzaldúa

An intimate exploration of the groundbreaking Chicana queer theorist who redefined identity, borders, and belonging through language and spirit.

Bri Giger on Marsha P. Johnson

A powerful homage to the revolutionary trans activist who helped ignite the Stonewall uprising and demanded justice with joy and resilience.

Jackie’s Back, at 2:00 p.m., the cult-favorite mockumentary starring Jennifer Lewis, followed by the Oscar-winning classic Cabaret, starring Liza Minnelli and set in 1930s Berlin, at 4:00 p.m.. Both films explore performance, identity, and transformation with wit and style. Attendees will also have the opportunity to participate in docent-led tours of The Ebell’s historic campus.

All LA Voices programs are free to the public, with support provided in part by the nonprofit Visionary Women.

Later in the week, on Wednesday, June 25 at 11:00 a.m., artist and historian Sara Velas will lead a special Coffee Talk event delving into the rich and eccentric world of panoramas. In this illustrated lecture, Velas will trace the history of 360-degree panoramic art—from its 19th-century European origins to its revival in Los Angeles at her own Velaslavasay Panorama, a venue dedicated to preserving and expanding the form.

Velas will provide insight into her most captivating installations and share the behind-the-scenes creative process that has defined her 25-year career. Admission is free and open to all. For more information and to RSVP, visit ebellofla.org.