Culver City Launches Solidarity Campaign Alongside Hate Crimes Report Presentation

Photo: Official

Join City Leaders on June 24 for a Community Presentation on Rising Hate Incidents

Local officials and residents are invited to attend a public presentation of the 2023 Hate Crimes Report on Tuesday, June 24, from 7 to 8 p.m., hosted by the Culver City Human Resources Department and the Culver City Police Department in partnership with the Los Angeles County Commission on Human Relations.

The evening will include a detailed presentation on the latest countywide data regarding hate crimes and hate incidents, offering insight into the types of offenses reported, their geographic distribution, and the communities most impacted. Organizers aim to foster awareness, educate attendees on how to identify and report hate-related activity, and provide resources for support.

The event also marks the launch of the Culver City Signs of Solidarity campaign, part of the broader LA vs. Hate initiative. Attendees will be among the first to receive a free lawn sign to show support for inclusion and unity across neighborhoods.

Advance registration is required due to limited space. Community members are encouraged to secure their spot ahead of time through the official registration link here

For more on the LA vs. Hate campaign, visit Culver City’s event page.

