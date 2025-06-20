June 21, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

All Aboard to LAX: Metro Opens Game-Changing Transit Hub Ahead of Global Events

Photo: Official

 New LAX/Metro Transit Center Comes Closer to Connecting Metro Directly to LAX

The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro) officially unveiled the new LAX/Metro Transit Center Station on Thursday, marking a significant step forward in connecting public transit to Los Angeles International Airport (LAX). The milestone ribbon-cutting ceremony signals Metro’s readiness to welcome international travelers ahead of major events, including the FIFA World Cup 2026™, Super Bowl LXI, and the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

“At long last, we are getting a train to LAX,” said Metro Board Chair and Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn. “When the Automated People Mover opens, we will truly have an international airport connected to the rest of Los Angeles by rail.”

The new station, located at Aviation Boulevard and 96th Street, connects Metro’s C and K lines, six Metro bus routes, and eight municipal bus lines. It will also serve as a future access point for LAWA’s Automated People Mover (APM), scheduled to launch in 2026. Metro Micro, Metro’s on-demand service, will also operate at the station.

The LAX/Metro Transit Center Station becomes the eighth completed project in Metro’s “Twenty-Eight by ’28” initiative, a transportation infrastructure push aimed at preparing the region for the 2028 Olympics. The station is designed with sweeping architectural features and spacious walkways, emphasizing accessibility and ease of use for transit riders.

The site includes one of the widest light rail platforms in the Metro system, a bus plaza, a bike hub, and a customer service center. Security operations will monitor the station around the clock. Once operational, the APM will offer six stops: three at LAX terminals, one at the new Metro station, one at economy parking, and one at the Consolidated Rent-A-Car (ConRAC) facility.

During the interim period before the APM launches, shuttle service provided by LAWA will run every 10 minutes to connect the transit center with the airport. Shuttles will be coordinated with light rail and bus schedules to ensure a smooth experience for travelers and airport workers alike.

The station also features “The Distance of the Sun,” a large-scale suspended sculpture by Los Angeles artist Glenn Kaino. Commissioned by Metro Art, the artwork is composed of progressively larger vessel shapes arranged in a spiral, symbolizing progress and collective aspiration.

Metro officials say the project is a clear statement of Los Angeles’ growing commitment to accessible, sustainable transit options. As Metro expands service and infrastructure, the new LAX station offers both a practical solution to congestion and a welcoming gateway for visitors arriving in the city.

For more information on schedules, services, or updates, visit Metro.net.

in News
Related Posts
Photo: Official
News

LA City Councilwomen Yaroslavsky and Jurado Call for Legal Action Against Federal Immigration Raids

June 21, 2025

Read more
June 21, 2025

City Motion Targets Alleged Unconstitutional Tactics, End Qualified Immunity for Fed Officers  City Councilmembers Katy Yaroslavsky and Ysabel Jurado introduced...
News

Weekend Lane Closures on PCH in Malibu Could Snarl Summer Beach Traffic

June 21, 2025

Read more
June 21, 2025

Army Corps Work Triggers Weekend Closure on Pacific Coast Highway Motorists traveling along Pacific Coast Highway this weekend should prepare...

Photo: Official
News

Princess Diana’s Largest Wardrobe Auction Set for Beverly Hills

June 20, 2025

Read more
June 20, 2025

Over 200 Royal Garments to Hit the Auction Block for Charity More than 200 garments and royal artifacts, including the...
News

Queer Beauty Through the Ages: Getty Hosts Lecture on Greek Art’s Influence on LGBTQ Aesthetics

June 20, 2025

Read more
June 20, 2025

Art Historian to Trace Homoerotic Imagery From Ancient Greece to Modern Queer Identity As part of its ongoing Pride Month...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Food Fight on the Venice Boardwalk: Chefs Stand Up for Immigrants with Food

June 20, 2025

Read more
June 20, 2025

Turk’s Pizza Party Rallies Top Local Eateries for an Immigrant Rights Fundraiser In a bold display of culinary activism, Turk’s...

Photo: YouTube
News

Navy Vietnam Vet Finally Gets His UCLA Commencement Moment

June 20, 2025

Read more
June 20, 2025

John Fong, 80, Missed His Graduation in 1968 While in Vietnam  Nearly six decades after completing his studies, U.S. Navy...

Photo: Official
News

Culver City Launches Solidarity Campaign Alongside Hate Crimes Report Presentation

June 20, 2025

Read more
June 20, 2025

Join City Leaders on June 24 for a Community Presentation on Rising Hate Incidents Local officials and residents are invited...
News

Films, Flair, and Panoramas: Free Cultural Events Light Up The Ebell This Week

June 20, 2025

Read more
June 20, 2025

The Ebell Theatre Hosts a Double Feature of Films, Plus a Coffee Talk A pair of free public events this...

Photo: CCPD
News

Culver City Police Nab Two Suspects in Canterbury Drive Burglary Case

June 19, 2025

Read more
June 19, 2025

Community Tip and Set Investigation Lead to Arrest of Repeat Offenders Culver City police have arrested two suspects in connection...

Photo: YouTube
News

9th Circuit Court Backs Trump in Battle Over California National Guard Control

June 19, 2025

Read more
June 19, 2025

Federal Judges Allow Trump to Retain Command of Troops in Los Angeles Federal judges on Thursday cleared the way for...

Photo: UCLA
News

Nightly I-405 Lane Closures Begin June 23 for Sepulveda Pass Rehab

June 19, 2025

Read more
June 19, 2025

Caltrans Will Shut Down Select Lanes Nightly Through June 28 The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) has announced overnight lane...
News, Video

(Video) Where great minds grow at The Willows Community School

June 19, 2025

Read more
June 19, 2025

The Willows, a DK-8 co-educational school, enrolls 474 students from 57+ zip codes annually. As a balanced, progressive educational leader, experiential learning,...
News, Video

(Video) The Guest List Collab Dinner with Chef Raphael Lunetta and Chef Alan Wong

June 19, 2025

Read more
June 19, 2025

Held at Marelle Restaurant at The Sandbourne Hotel in Santa Monica. An Incredible mix of Hawaiian and Santa Monica’s flavors...

Photo: Instagram
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Summer Pop-Ups Serve Crullers, Challah Donuts, Croissants, Coffee and Musical Vibes

June 19, 2025

Read more
June 19, 2025

Nyletta Nyletta, Challah Dad, Des Croissants Paris Bring Pastry Delights to Culver City A pair of sweet summer pop-ups are...
News, Video

(Video) A Plus Tree: A Steward of Urban Forest Management Across Los Angeles

June 18, 2025

Read more
June 18, 2025

For More Information, Go to Aplustree.com For More Information, Go to https://t.co/fvJmXNZPfw pic.twitter.com/oxfMddVpLR — Westside Today (@WestsideLAToday) June 19, 2025

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR