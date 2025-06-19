June 20, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Nightly I-405 Lane Closures Begin June 23 for Sepulveda Pass Rehab

Photo: UCLA

Caltrans Will Shut Down Select Lanes Nightly Through June 28

The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) has announced overnight lane closures on Interstate 405 through the Sepulveda Pass as part of an ongoing pavement rehabilitation project. 

The closures will occur nightly from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., beginning Monday, June 23, through Saturday, June 28, to allow for k-rail installation. Both northbound and southbound lanes will be affected during this time, with intermittent lane reductions in key segments of the corridor.

Closure Details:

  • June 23–27 (Monday through Friday):
    • One lane closed on northbound I-405 between Wilshire Boulevard and Mulholland Drive/Skirball Center Drive
    • One lane closed on southbound I-405 between Skirball Center Drive/Mulholland Drive and Wilshire Boulevard
  • June 28 (Saturday):
    • One lane closed on northbound I-405 between Wilshire Boulevard and Mulholland Drive/Skirball Center Drive

These closures are part of the $143.7 million I-405 Pavement Rehabilitation Project aimed at improving safety and extending pavement life along the busy stretch between Van Nuys and Westwood.

Caltrans advises drivers to anticipate delays and plan alternative routes where possible. Nearby residents and businesses may experience noise, vibration, and dust during the scheduled work. The construction timeline is subject to change due to weather or operational adjustments.

Motorists can check current road conditions at Quickmap.dot.ca.gov and are encouraged to sign up for project updates here. You can find additional information on the project website.

