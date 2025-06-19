Culver City Police Nab Two Suspects in Canterbury Drive Burglary Case

Community Tip and Set Investigation Lead to Arrest of Repeat Offenders

Culver City police have arrested two suspects in connection with a residential burglary that occurred on Canterbury Drive on May 27, where a bicycle was reported stolen.

According to the Culver City Police Department, both individuals—identified as known repeat offenders—were taken into custody on June 18 after a community member’s tip led officers to the area near Centinela Avenue and La Ballona Creek.

The arrests follow a detailed investigation led by detectives and the department’s Special Enforcement Team (SET), which included targeted patrols along the creek and outreach efforts with local residents.

Both suspects were booked into the Culver City Police Department Jail on charges of residential burglary.