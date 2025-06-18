June 18, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Justice Served by the Slice: L.A. Chefs Rally for Pies for Justice Fundraiser

Photo: Official

Sweet, Savory, and Pizza Pies to Support Foster Youth and Civil Rights

Chefs and restaurants from across Los Angeles and Orange County are coming together this month for Pies for Justice, a multi-day culinary fundraiser aimed at supporting foster youth and defending civil rights.

The event, taking place June 19–22, will feature a wide array of pie offerings—from sweet and savory to pizza and hand pies—with all proceeds benefiting Peace4Kids and the ACLU of Southern California.

Participating chefs will offer their unique creations for direct purchase at their respective restaurants and bakeries. Some will sell whole pies or slices, while others will host raffles or offer pre-orders through their own platforms. Diners are encouraged to follow each business on Instagram for the latest updates on availability, specials, and raffle opportunities.

Proceeds will support Peace4Kids, a South L.A.-based nonprofit that provides stability and support for youth in foster care, as well as the ACLU of Southern California, which works to protect civil rights and liberties across the region.

More details and the full list of participating vendors are available at letsgatherforgood.com/piesforjustice.

2025 Participating Chefs & Contributors

Los Angeles:

  • Ayara Thai – Cathy Asapahu
  • Bakery By The Yard – Sherry Yard
  • Baking with Ish – Ishnoelle Richardson
  • Cara Cara at DTLA Proper Hotel – Irene Widjaya
  • Chef Debbie Lee – @realchefdeblee
  • Chef Michelle & Company – Michelle Lainez
  • Chef Sam Robinson
  • Chef Sasha Piligian
  • Connie & Ted’s – Daphane DeLone
  • Double Chin – Leah Chin-Katz
  • Dtown Pizzeria – Ryan Ososky
  • Fiorelli Pizza – Michael Fiorelli
  • Osteria Mozza – Anastashia Chavez
  • Pavé Bakery – Christina Hanks
  • Petitgrain Boulangerie – Clémence de Lutz
  • Poems N Pastry – Neidy Venegas
  • Proof Bakery – Erick Godinez
  • Quarter Sheets Pizza
  • Redbird – Ligia Rossi
  • Red Bread – Rose Wilde
  • Ronan Restaurant – Daniel & Caitlin Cutler
  • Rustic Canyon – Elijah G. Deleon
  • Sqirl – Ashley Stogner
  • Sugarbear Bakes – Steph Chen
  • Top Tier Treats – Jamaica Crist
  • Valerie Confections – Valerie Gordon
  • Varsity Bakers – Annarose Davis & Jeffrey de Leon
  • Wallflour Pizza
in News
